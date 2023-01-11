ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron edges BGSU men's basketball, ends Falcons' four-game winning streak

By By Michael Burwell / The Blade
 2 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — The ball just didn’t bounce Bowling Green State University’s way in the final few minutes of Tuesday night’s game.

Akron’s Xavier Castaneda hit a heavily contested, off-balanced 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give the Zips a three-point lead with two minutes left, and a pair of BGSU shots in the final 15 seconds that would have given the Falcons a lead or tied the game rimmed out.

Akron snapped BGSU’s four-game winning streak with a 74-70 Mid-American Conference men’s basketball win at the Stroh Center.

“We did a really good job defensively against him, and it just happens like that,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said of Castaneda’s shot. “Sometimes you miss shots, and we’ve just got to step up and knock down our free throws, just different things. Got to execute the game plan a little bit better.

“But they’re a championship team. They’re the defending MAC tournament champs, our NCAA representative with those two guys back, [Enrique] Freeman and Castaneda. They know how to win, and they found a way to win the game.”

BGSU fell to 8-8 overall (2-1 MAC), while Akron improved to 10-6 (2-1 MAC).

Neither team had a lead bigger than six points in the second half. Seven of the 16 lead changes occurred in the final eight minutes.

With just under four minutes left, BGSU’s Isaac Elsasser saved the ball to teammate Kaden Metheny after Rashaun Agee’s shot was blocked by Freeman. Metheny drilled a 3-pointer with one second left on the shot clock to give the Falcons a 68-66 lead.

Akron, though, responded. After two Freeman free throws, Castaneda lost the ball twice but regained possession in a frantic few seconds, then launched a 3-pointer to give the Zips a 71-68 lead with 2:10 remaining.

With Akron in front 71-70, Metheny stole the ball with 36 seconds left. Out of a timeout, a wild shot by Leon Ayers III on a drive to the basket bounced out with about 13 seconds left. Freeman skied to grab the rebound.

After he hit 1 of 2 free throws with 11.7 seconds left, BGSU’s Samari Curtis drove and put up a shot in the paint that bounced too hard off the backboard and rim. Akron’s Nate Johnson grabbed the rebound and made both ends of a one-and-one with just under a second left to seal the win.

“It’s always hard when they make tough shots, especially at the end of the shot clock. But we had a couple good looks down the stretch, just didn’t get them to fall,” Elsasser said.

BGSU led 33-24 late in the first half, but several costly turnovers resulted in easy Akron points as the Zips finished the final three minutes on a 12-3 run to tie it at 36-36. The Falcons, who had just five turnovers in Saturday’s win over Ohio, committed 12 on Tuesday. Akron had a 19-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

“That’s basketball,” Huger said. “We have to do a much better job of taking care of the ball and being ready to play, being prepared and ready to go in the game and compete.”

Ayers had a team-high 19 points for BGSU, while Metheny had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Rashaun Agee had 11 points and four boards, while Elsasser was solid off the bench with five points and five rebounds in 22 minutes.

Elsasser drew a charge late in the first half. Midway through the second half, he snatched a defensive rebound in traffic, went coast to coast and knocked down a tough left-handed layup to give the Falcons a 63-62 lead.

“This is what I try to come in and do. I just try to let the game come to me, try to make the most of my minutes,” said Elsasser, a senior guard and Bowling Green High School graduate. “Coach always talks about he doesn’t want to coach energy and effort, so I kind of focus on that and playing hard.”

Freeman (6-foot-7 junior), the defending MAC defensive player of the year who entered the game averaging a double-double, had game highs of 21 points (9-of-10 free throws) and 16 rebounds. Sammy Hunter scored 19, while Castaneda had 16 points and five assists.

BGSU will look to bounce back at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Western Michigan.

