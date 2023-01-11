Read full article on original website
Woodbury County Auditor shares how voter fraud investigation came to light
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill held a news conference Friday morning to discuss what he says is the biggest case of voter fraud he's seen in his 27 years after the wife of Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Jeremy Taylor was arrested and charged with multiple counts of voter fraud.
Siouxland ASL class offered to bridge gap in communicating with deaf community
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Signs are to the eyes, what words are to the ears. Two women in Siouxland are making sure that locals have the opportunity to learn sign language by starting a new class open to all ages. "ASL Connects in Siouxland" is a Community sign language...
City of Salix warning residents about coyotes in the area
SALIX, Iowa — The city of Salix coming out with an unusual warning to the public tonight: "beware of coyotes." The city issuing a coyote warning to residents Friday saying the wild canines have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Residents are advised to keep...
NEW DETAILS: Woman on the phone with 911 when she was shot, man charged with murder
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that their officers were called to that home at 3319 Nebraska Street after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m. to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her. Two minutes into the 911 call, as officers were on the way to the home, a gunshot was heard. Officers found 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle inside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She later died at the hospital.
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
Siouxlander with Celiac Disease shares journey living with a gluten allergy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It may seem like the latest thing in health trends but for many, being gluten-free is not a lifestyle choice but a medical necessity. Celiac Disease is an immune-mediated response to gluten and affects 1 in every 100 people worldwide. "And what that causes a...
