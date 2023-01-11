SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that their officers were called to that home at 3319 Nebraska Street after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m. to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her. Two minutes into the 911 call, as officers were on the way to the home, a gunshot was heard. Officers found 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle inside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She later died at the hospital.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO