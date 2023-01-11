It appears the victims of Eric Conn who were swindled out of millions of dollars may recover some of their losses. Conn was convicted of stealing 550-million dollars in a Social Security scheme in 2018. An agreement hammered out with the Social Security Administration would allow most of the 500 victims to request a new hearing and possibly have their benefits restored retroactively. There is an open meeting a 2 p.m. this Thursday at the old Floyd County courthouse to go over the settlement.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO