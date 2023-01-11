ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

The Most Painful Vikings Losses Of My Lifetime [GALLERY]

The Minnesota Vikings have had a painful team history to say the least. Not quite Detroit Lions bad, but pretty bad nonetheless. I was born in 1982 and came of age as a Vikings fan right when the Dennis Green era started. My first experience with Vikings heartbreak came in their 1995 playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This is Minnesota’s Favorite Disney Channel Movie, is it yours?

No matter what age you are, you most likely watched Disney Channel Original Movies growing up and you definitely had your favorites!. If you are around my age then you know just how impactful High School Musical was to our society and economy, as well as Camp Rock. But then there are other classics like Lemonade Mouth, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, Halloweentown, and so on that really made our childhood.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Slushy situation on Minneapolis lakes posing challenges for skiers, event organizers

MINNEAPOLIS – The snow is making for great conditions for cross country skiers on land, but on the snow-covered lakes, it's been all but smooth sailing. Recent snow has piled on top of lake ice, insulating it and creating a layer of slush."In spots it's maybe about 6 inches," Loppet Foundation Trails and Operations Manager Robert Ibler said.The slush is so thick in some areas, volunteers with the Loppet Foundation are unable to use their equipment to groom the miles of cross country ski trails that loop through the chain of lakes."We're trying our best, we're throwing stuff at it and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy