ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Neighborhood group claims Greenville Co. violated agreement by building transit facility

By Chloe Salsameda
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVLsP_0kANFJIE00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction crews have begun to grade property on Arcadia Drive as they prepare to build a new Greenlink bus maintenance facility.

The property is located in the New Washington Heights community. However, the neighborhood association said the land was supposed to be used to build parks, trails and affordable housing for the historically Black community.

“New Washington Heights is a historical monument that all of Greenville County should be proud to be a part of,” said Angela Aiken of the New Washington Heights Neighborhood Association.

The neighborhood association said in 2013, they and Greenville County agreed on a master plan to revitalize the community. They explained that the plan included plans to build single family homes and recreation areas.

The neighborhood association said the plan is a binding agreement. They claim the county violated it by allowing the Greenville Transit Authority to build the bus facility on the property.

“This master plan should have saved our community from all of the stuff that we’re going through,” said Aiken.

The neighborhood association claimed the county met with the Greenville Transit Authority behind closed doors and used “deceptive and racist tactics” to “conceal and confuse the general public” by saying that the neighborhood association approved of the bus facility being built.

“That’s where a lot of the misleading information has come – that the whole community is behind this bus terminal project,” explained Steve Fowler with the New Washington Heights Neighborhood Association. “They can not produce one single fact to show that the whole community supports this project.”

Fowler said the neighborhood association tried to reach out to the city and county to stop the project from moving forward. But, he said he received confusing responses.

“County Council tells us that our fight is with Greenlink,” explained Fowler. “Greenlink tells us that our fight is with County Council. City Council says our fight is with County Council.”

In a statement, the Greenville Transit Authority said that they “do not believe it is appropriate to comment on pending litigation.”

The neighborhood association filed an injunction in December with hopes of stopping construction.

They said they also plan on filing a complaint with the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

Related
golaurens.com

Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County

Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greer City Council Notes: Two multifamily developments gain final approval

Here’s a recap of the Jan. 10 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome development on Wildwood Drive. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for 0.81 acres spread over three parcels on Wildwood Drive. The applicant, Gray Engineering, plans to build a six-unit townhome...
GREER, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Anderson County is addressing its jail issues with mental health care

Anderson County built a jail in the 1950s that looks and feels exactly like a jail built in the 1950s. It’s not adequate to withstand the pressures of the kind of population growth the county has seen in the past 12 years and it certainly wasn’t designed to treat the mental health crises of its inmates.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville residents look ahead after “Woven” project approval

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, Greenville City Council approved a controversial mixed-use apartment project on Pendleton Street. For almost a year—West Greenville residents were against it. Tuesday night, many of those same residents came together for a community meeting and a big topic on the agenda was development.
GREENVILLE, SC
thenerve.org

Small business owner wins zoning battle, but legal issues still loom

Jeremy Sark says he’s no longer worried about Mauldin officials closing his longtime U-Haul dealership, though the Upstate city hasn’t abandoned a controversial zoning practice at the center of his case. The Mauldin City Council without comment during a meeting last month reversed a zoning change that would...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Council appoints new leadership

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County council held its first meeting of 2023, and the first order of business was electing leadership. The vote comes after four new members were elected to county council in last November's election. Dan Tripp was voted in as chairman. He represents District 28,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy