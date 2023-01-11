Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-6; Kansas State 14-1 After two games on the road, the #11 Kansas State Wildcats are heading back home. K-State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 71-68 at home and Oklahoma State taking the second 82-79.
KOKI FOX 23
Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile undergoing complete remodel
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.
