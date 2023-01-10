Read full article on original website
Early Wednesday morning, someone spotted a rare sight for Florida: A killer whale over 20 feet long that had beached itself on the state's northern Atlantic coast. The first orca whale to beach itself in the southeast U.S. in nearly 70 years died shortly afterward of an illness in Palm Coast, Fla., officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries division said.
