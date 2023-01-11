ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cities to Live in Washington for the Budget Conscious

Washington state is one of the most naturally beautiful places in North America. Best Cheapest Cities to Live in Washington: From their snow capped volcanic mountains, thousands of square miles of pristine forests, the many white water rivers flowing through the valleys, to the rolling hills and farmland in the east, there really is no other place quite like it.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State

Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Here’s A Look At Every Type Of Washington License Plate For 2023

When you buy a new car, one of the things that get factored into the sticker shock is the cost of your license plates. Washington state has one of the highest taxes in the country and our car tabs are not excluded from the list of things that cost too much. Regardless of the cost of the license plate, sometimes we just want a cool special plate on the back of our ride.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest

On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Part 1: The Empire Builders

Meet the Easterdays – ranching royalty rooted in the Columbia Basin in southeast Washington state. But behind the well-known family name hides a dark secret, concealed in spreadsheets and bum invoices, that’s eating away at their vast empire. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family...
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users

Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschoolbeer.com

Most Anticipated New Oregon & SW Washington Breweries & Taprooms Opening in 2023

Last year we had a record number of disappointing brewery and taproom closures, but also a slew of new ones undaunted by the pandemic, 2023 will do the same with a lower barrier to entry thanks to new contract-based ghost breweries and existing turnkey brewhouses and taprooms that make it more affordable to start a new operation. The following are our most anticipated upcoming new breweries, new locations, or expansions opening in Oregon and Southwest Washington in 2023.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy