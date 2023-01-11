Read full article on original website
KUOW
No bones about it: Students seek a Washington state dinosaur designation
You’ve probably heard of state flowers or state trees. In addition to such flora, Washington soon could have more state fauna – a dinosaur. A bill in the Washington House could pave the way for the prehistoric state symbol. The ongoing quest to name a state dinosaur began...
Backyard family burial legislation introduced to WA House floor
Why spend thousands at a local cemetery – when you can bury your loved ones in your own backyard? With the Washington Legislative session now in full swing, new laws are being proposed to allow people to bury relatives in their backyard. House Republican representative Jim Walsh sponsored House...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cities to Live in Washington for the Budget Conscious
Washington state is one of the most naturally beautiful places in North America. Best Cheapest Cities to Live in Washington: From their snow capped volcanic mountains, thousands of square miles of pristine forests, the many white water rivers flowing through the valleys, to the rolling hills and farmland in the east, there really is no other place quite like it.
Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State
Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
Here’s A Look At Every Type Of Washington License Plate For 2023
When you buy a new car, one of the things that get factored into the sticker shock is the cost of your license plates. Washington state has one of the highest taxes in the country and our car tabs are not excluded from the list of things that cost too much. Regardless of the cost of the license plate, sometimes we just want a cool special plate on the back of our ride.
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
Q&A: Washington Governor Jay Inslee talks housing, guns, climate
Washington lawmakers returned Monday to Olympia to tackle the state’s most vexing issues. On Tuesday at noon, Gov. Jay Inslee will give his annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature. Inslee has spent the past few years directing the state’s emergency response to...
Washington Schools Superintendent Defends Tracking of $3B in Federal aid
In an annual update on the state's K-12 education system, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said on Monday morning his office is doing what's required to track nearly $3 billion in one-time federal aid, but will do more if that's what the state Legislature wants. According to...
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.
Atmospheric river to bring heavy rainfall to western Washington, increasing flood, landslide risk
SEATTLE — California experienced significant flooding and damage from a weather pattern favoring potent atmospheric rivers aimed at the state over the past several days. Residual moisture from one of the atmospheric rivers will shift north toward Washington state Wednesday night. The atmospheric river is weak and decaying so...
pnwag.net
Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest
On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
KUOW
'It is not too late': GOP responds to Inslee's 2023 State-of-the-State address
Washington's Republicans and Democrats may agree on which issues and challenges are most urgent in the state, but if there was one point made clear in the GOP response to Gov. Jay Inslee's State-of-the-State address Tuesday, they don't agree on what to do about them. The address focused on a...
KUOW
Part 1: The Empire Builders
Meet the Easterdays – ranching royalty rooted in the Columbia Basin in southeast Washington state. But behind the well-known family name hides a dark secret, concealed in spreadsheets and bum invoices, that’s eating away at their vast empire. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family...
Win free milk for a year in Jacksons, Darigold giveaway
Holy cow! Wednesday, Jan. 11 is National Milk Day and you could win free milk for a year.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim
Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity. Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University...
Here are the 15 nominees for the 2023 McDonalds All-American game from Washington
The McDonalds All-American Games nominees were announced Wednesday and 15 basketball players from Washington were nominated. Ten boys and five girls from the state made the list of nominees that will be narrowed down to its final form of the top 24 girls and 24 boys Tuesday, Jan. 24, on NBA ...
inlander.com
State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users
Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
newschoolbeer.com
Most Anticipated New Oregon & SW Washington Breweries & Taprooms Opening in 2023
Last year we had a record number of disappointing brewery and taproom closures, but also a slew of new ones undaunted by the pandemic, 2023 will do the same with a lower barrier to entry thanks to new contract-based ghost breweries and existing turnkey brewhouses and taprooms that make it more affordable to start a new operation. The following are our most anticipated upcoming new breweries, new locations, or expansions opening in Oregon and Southwest Washington in 2023.
