ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Jemele Hill blasts ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith, ESPN for ‘going easy’ on Dana White after he slapped wife

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill criticized ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith and her old bosses at the Disney-owned sports network for “going easy” on UFC head honcho Dana White after he was recently filmed slapping his wife during a nightclub argument on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Hill, a staff writer for The Atlantic who departed ESPN in 2018, wrote that ESPN’s financial ties to UFC have deterred the network from covering the White incident as aggressively as other recent scandals. White, who shares three kids with his wife Anne, has come under fire after video footage first obtained by TMZ showed the...
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick

It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Major Update In Lakers’ Anthony Davis Injury Recovery

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis injured his right foot against the Denver Nuggets on December 16th, and it has been among the NBA’s top storylines to monitor. He was expected to miss at least a month because of a stress fracture and bone spur fracture off the navicular bone in his right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?

However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him

LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
130K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy