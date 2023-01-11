Read full article on original website
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jemele Hill blasts ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith, ESPN for ‘going easy’ on Dana White after he slapped wife
Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill criticized ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith and her old bosses at the Disney-owned sports network for “going easy” on UFC head honcho Dana White after he was recently filmed slapping his wife during a nightclub argument on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Hill, a staff writer for The Atlantic who departed ESPN in 2018, wrote that ESPN’s financial ties to UFC have deterred the network from covering the White incident as aggressively as other recent scandals. White, who shares three kids with his wife Anne, has come under fire after video footage first obtained by TMZ showed the...
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan
Danny Ainge couldn't stand playing against Andrew Toney. The post Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick
It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
Should The New Orleans Pelicans Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star?
With Zion Williamson out for an extended period, I believe the New Orleans Pelicans should take a look at DeMarcus Cousins.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Lakers rumors: Knicks lower asking price for Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are bound to make some kind of move at the NBA trade deadline — at least that is what fans are hoping for. This team has too much potential when everything is right to not make some kind of move to try and improve the roster.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Yardbarker
Major Update In Lakers’ Anthony Davis Injury Recovery
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis injured his right foot against the Denver Nuggets on December 16th, and it has been among the NBA’s top storylines to monitor. He was expected to miss at least a month because of a stress fracture and bone spur fracture off the navicular bone in his right foot.
Magic Johnson Lauds Kevin Durant Amid MVP Caliber Season
Kevin Durant's recent dominance has drawn a lot of attention around the league and Magic Johnson heaped huge praise on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
Report: Nets To Be Buyers At NBA Trade Deadline
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to be active at the NBA Trade Deadline in February.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission
Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
Yardbarker
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
