WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Their Contract Has Expired
Since the beginning of the company All Elite Wrestling has made it a point utilize legends and Tully Blanchard happened to be one of them. It was reported back in July of 2022 that Tully Blanchard was effectively done with the promotion, and he noted on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast that with the exception of autograph signings his career is probably over.
tjrwrestling.net
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
stillrealtous.com
Multiple Wrestlers Planning To Leave WWE If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors last week with the intention of selling the company, and it was reported on Tuesday night that Vince had reached a deal to sell WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and take the company private. WWE has yet to confirm any type of deal, and multiple outlets have reported that at this point in time a deal between Saudi Arabia and WWE is not yet set in stone.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was 100% Hurt After Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose climbed to the top of the WWE NXT mountain, only to take an unexpected fall back to the ground. The former Golden Goddess was fired from the company in December 2022. Rose recently revealed that she was indeed hurt by that after doing so much to elevate young talent and the developmental territory itself.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Plans For RAW This Week
WWE is known to produce some of the most exciting professional wrestling content every week on its flagship shows. However, to make the television product even better for the audience, management can sometimes implement last-minute script changes. According to Fightful’s paywall, one of those last-minute changes was during the main...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestletalk.com
‘Complex’ Departure As AEW Name Confirms He’s Finished With The Company
A legendary wrestling name has revealed that he is no longer with AEW and ROH, describing the situation as “complex”. The founding member of the Four Horsemen and WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard addressed the situation on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, saying:. “Well, I’m no...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
