Driver cited in bus crash that injured Prout students

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have cited the driver of a bus that crashed and injured several members of Prout’s girls varsity basketball team last Friday night, according to the school’s principal.

Prout Principal David Estes tells 12 News the driver in question is no longer employed by the transportation company that the school uses.

The team was on their way to a game at Chariho High School when the bus slid off the road and crashed into a tree .

Police said a handful of players suffered minor injuries in the crash. The game was postponed as a result.

It’s unclear exactly what the driver was cited for. 12 News has reached out to police for more information but has not yet heard back.

