James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Thunder vs. Sixers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (18-23) continue their East Coast road trip as they play the Sixers (25-15) on the road. In their last...
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’
For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands
Thing appeared to be looking up for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Andre Iguodala played in his first game this season following a drawn-out will-he, won’t-he play dance in the offseason, Stephen Curry was also set to return from the shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the depleted Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns […] The post Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place
How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place. It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a […] The post De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic rescues Mavs twice with stone-cold triples to force 2OT vs. LeBron James, Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing much better in recent weeks despite the absence of Anthony Davis, and the Dallas Mavericks discovered that firsthand. For much of the game, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, have been trying to dig themselves out of their first-quarter hole, and they did just that. With only a few seconds left in the payoff period, the Lakers were in position to hand Luka Doncic and the Mavs their second loss in Los Angeles in three nights.
76ers vs. Pistons: PJ Tucker Likely to Return to Action?
PJ Tucker is on pace to return to the Sixers' lineup on Tuesday.
How the Detroit Pistons really blew the 2019 NBA Draft
Every team in the NBA has a long list of players that they missed on in the NBA Draft, including the Detroit Pistons. It’s easy to say where teams went wrong in hindsight, but let’s face it, the draft is a crap shoot and there are very few sure things. But the Pistons have some of the most high-profile draft misses in league history, as they famously drafted Darko Milicic second with a trio of future Hall-of-Famers still on the board.
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
RUMOR: Jazz linked to John Collins trade again after recent 3-team deal failure
The Utah Jazz, after a torrid start to the season, have come back down to earth. Their tumble down the standings may lead to their decision to sell off on some of their pieces that could be of help to contending teams such as Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, among others. In fact, the Jazz […] The post RUMOR: Jazz linked to John Collins trade again after recent 3-team deal failure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons etches name alongside Jason Kidd in Nets history with scoreless, 13-dime night
Ben Simmons has never been an incredible scorer, although he did have that one game where he scored 42 points against Rudy Gobert. Simmons has made a name for himself with his terrific defense and his ability to contribute in other facets without having to put the ball into the hoop. However, he has taken […] The post Ben Simmons etches name alongside Jason Kidd in Nets history with scoreless, 13-dime night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum gets brutally honest on injured state amid Jaylen Brown blow
Only 43 games have elapsed for the Boston Celtics this season following their 109-98 victory on Thursday night over the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets, but they may already be feeling the lingering exhaustion that comes with the grueling grind. Jaylen Brown is already dealing with an adductor strain that could keep him out for a week or two. However, Jayson Tatum revealed that he’s also dealing with injury problems of his own, as evidenced by his uncharacteristic 7-22 shooting night against the Nets.
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
Tyrese Haliburton dodges long-term bullet with update on multiple injuries
The Indiana Pacers and their fans received some good news on Thursday afternoon, as rising superstar Tyrese Haliburton avoided a major injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Haliburton suffered a sprained left elbow and also absorbed a mild left knee bruise. The news obviously could have been […] The post Tyrese Haliburton dodges long-term bullet with update on multiple injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
G League’s Scoot Henderson draws Russell Westbrook NBA draft comparison
Although Victor Wembanyama is widely considered to be the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 NBA draft, the consolation prize isn’t bad at all. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite is expected to be selected in the top three of the draft if not second overall. And there is at least one NBA […] The post G League’s Scoot Henderson draws Russell Westbrook NBA draft comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in elite 2-man shortlist with recent feat
Joel Embiid did all that he can for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night but in the end, his heroic effort still fell short against the red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder. SGA dropped a game-high 37 points all over the Sixers, handing Embiid and Co. their first loss in three games. You […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in elite 2-man shortlist with recent feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
