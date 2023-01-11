Some nights just aren’t your night, and some places just aren’t your place. Tuesday night wasn’t UNC’s night, and John Paul Jones Arena is certainly not their place. Armando Bacot injured his ankle just over a minute into the game, and although the Tar Heels fought admirably without their best player, they fell short in the end for a 65-58 loss to Virginia.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO