UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch
After picking up a pair of home wins last week, North Carolina are heading back out on the road tonight for what should be a tough test. UNC are headed up to Virginia to renew the series against the Cavaliers. Virginia comes into this matchup ranked #13 after a 11-3...
UNC loses Armando Bacot and eighth straight in Charlottesville in loss to UVA
Some nights just aren’t your night, and some places just aren’t your place. Tuesday night wasn’t UNC’s night, and John Paul Jones Arena is certainly not their place. Armando Bacot injured his ankle just over a minute into the game, and although the Tar Heels fought admirably without their best player, they fell short in the end for a 65-58 loss to Virginia.
UNC's Armando Bacot leaves loss at Virginia with left ankle injury
North Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot left Tuesday night's 65-58 loss at No. 13 Virginia just over a minute into the game after injuring his left ankle.
