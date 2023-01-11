Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Valley Roadrunner
VCHS’s Andrew Kordik named a ‘Carlston Outstanding Teacher of America’
Andrew Kordik, a history teacher at Valley Center High School was recently selected to receive one of the four 2022 “Carlston Outstanding Teachers of America” awards, presented by the Above & Beyond organization. Three other teachers representing high schools located in Hemet, Placentia, and Garden Grove have also...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Sets Opening Date In Temecula
Vail Ranch Center Location to Celebrate Grand Opening January 27th
2023 Coachella line-up released; Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK to headline
The line-up for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has been released! Coachella will be headlined by BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean. Other artists that will be performing include the Gorillaz, Calvin, Harris, Idris Elba, the Chemical Brothers, Rosalia, and many more! Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠Register now for access to The post 2023 Coachella line-up released; Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK to headline appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Bad Bunny and Blackpink are set to headline this year’s Coachella
The biggest music festival of the spring has just released its lineup — with international stars dominating the lineup. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny and Korean pop group Blackpink are set to headline the first two days of Coachella, the annual desert music festival in Indio, California. Frank Ocean, who was originally scheduled for the 2020 festival that was canceled due to Covid-19, will headline the third day.
St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel
A St. Louis man drowned in a hotel in Palm Springs over the weekend. Tommy Seager, 59, was found unresponsive in the spa at the Sonder V Palm Springs on E Palm Canyon Road Sunday morning. Police said Seager was a guest at the hotel. Police said the investigation did not reveal any evidence of The post St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel appeared first on KESQ.
Weapons threat prompts lockdown, search at MoVal high school campus
A threat of violence at a Moreno Valley high school today prompted a lockdown and search of the campus by law enforcement personnel, who ultimately found no credible threat to pubic safety.
13-year-old boy missing in Indio
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy last seen in Indio. Adam Soto, 13, has been missing since Thursday. Police said he was not at the parent pick-up at Desert Ridge Academy. Soto is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 5’3", 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He The post 13-year-old boy missing in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder
An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
Coachella 2023, California's biggest music fest, just dropped its lineup
This year, Coachella will take place on two weeks: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive
The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road
As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
theregistrysocal.com
69-Unit Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. Trades in $12.25MM Deal
Over the last year, Southern California has seen a significant number of multifamily properties trade hands. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 30, an entity linked to Sudheer Donthineni acquired the Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. for $12.25 million, or approximately $177,536 per unit. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Jian Chen, according to public records.
Indio Police find boy, 13, after reports he went missing
Indio Police have located a boy who was reported missing, News Channel 3 confirmed Friday morning. The boy has been reunited with his family, police shared. On Thursday, Police asked for the public's help in finding a missing boy last seen in Indio. The 13-year-old had been missing since Thursday. Police said he was not The post Indio Police find boy, 13, after reports he went missing appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Lands Palm Desert Woman Behind Bars
A Palm Desert woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hwy 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, just before 1 a.m. The vehicle in question...
mynewsla.com
Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester
A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs. Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and The post Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Executives want to ‘provide accessibility in and around’ Acrisure Arena amid plans to expand
If you’ve attended an event at, or even driven past Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert recently, you’ve likely noticed the area surrounding the venue is still under construction. “The parking lot still has wayfinding signage that needs to go in. There are solar canopies that will be installed,”...
Comments / 0