Indio Police have located a boy who was reported missing, News Channel 3 confirmed Friday morning. The boy has been reunited with his family, police shared. On Thursday, Police asked for the public's help in finding a missing boy last seen in Indio. The 13-year-old had been missing since Thursday. Police said he was not

INDIO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO