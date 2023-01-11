Read full article on original website
Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes
On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change. Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith. Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance
Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
NFL World Reacts To The Colts' Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts finished to a dismal 4-12-1 record in 2022. It was the sort of season GM Chris Ballard would like to forget, but not before situating his team's head coaching role. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who replaced Frank Reich during the season, offered a quote Monday ...
Steelers Will Only Move On From One Coach This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers won't make any moves they don't feel they need to.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
Peyton Hillis’ Kidneys, Lungs Reportedly ‘a Great Concern’ After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis still is in a Florida ICU after he rescued his children who were swimming off a Pensacola Beach. His family and friends keep asking for prayers for this former NFL fullback and Arkansas star. Hillis has been in the ICU since last Wednesday. Reports indicate that he’s struggling...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut
At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
Look: Football World Reacts To Cowboys' Playoff Uniforms
The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing alternate uniforms for their playoff game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night. Why is that significant? It's the first time in a long time the NFC East franchise will wear the navy jersey in a playoff game. The last time the Cowboys wore ...
Steelers' Brian Flores Named Betting Candidate for Three Head Coach Jobs
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach is a hot commodity this offseason.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
