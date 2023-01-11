ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes

On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
RALEIGH, NC
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.  Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.  Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance

Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Football World Reacts To Cowboys' Playoff Uniforms

The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing alternate uniforms for their playoff game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night.  Why is that significant? It's the first time in a long time the NFC East franchise will wear the navy jersey in a playoff game.  The last time the Cowboys wore ...

