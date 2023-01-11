ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

3 takeaways: Oklahoma State basketball falls short in upset bid at No. 11 Kansas State

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State sharpshooter Markquis Nowell looked bottled up as the shot clock ticked away. Then he threw a high pass instead of a shot toward the basket through double coverage.

Keyontae Johnson reached as high as he could and with one hand caught the basketball and slammed it.

Dagger.

With 39.1 seconds left, the Cowboys’ hope of a road upset was shattered with a high-flying dunk.

OSU was unable to cool off the hottest team in the country and fell 65-57 to No. 11-ranked Kansas State on Tuesday in Bramlage Coliseum for a second straight Big 12 loss.

“It ends up being an eight-point game but anybody who watches basketball knows it’s a one-possession game right there when it’s really time for it to be decided,” OSU coach MIke Boynton said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to make plays better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njjFC_0kANDXTa00

The Cowboys (9-7, 1-3) trailed by 10 in the second half and were able to get within one. But they could not keep the Wildcats’ high-flying duo contained.

Johnson had 12 points. Nowell, the Big 12 Player of the Week, had 20 points, seemingly hitting deeper shots as the night went on.

OSU got a career-best 23 points from Kalib Boone. Caleb Asberry scored 15 off the bench.

But when crunch time hit, the Cowboys again faltered.

OSU’s Chris Harris Jr. hit a corner 3 with 3:53 remaining to get within one point. Kansas State quickly jumped to a five-point lead. After a Woody Newton dunk, Johnson followed 28 seconds later with his wild slam.

“Man, I need to go back and look at the film from tonight,” Boynton said. “I thought today we were a little bit better. We obviously played through Kalib quite a bit there and then they started double teaming him and he made some good plays.

“We just had a couple really careless turnovers right at the end that cost us the opportunity to get the shots that we wanted.”

Here are three quick takeaways from the loss:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzdOR_0kANDXTa00

OSU can’t contain Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson long enough

Nowell raised both hands as he spread out on the hardwood floor. Each hand had three fingers raised.

The long 3-pointer had already fallen. The foul had already been whistled. Bramlage Coliseum was deafening.

Kansas State’s sharp-shooting guard was entering Steph Curry mode.

And Oklahoma State’s road upset bid was nearly dashed with more than 10 minutes remaining.

Nowell went into take-over mode. He hit a 3 from the logo when OSU went into a zone defense. He hit more deep ones.

“He’s a really good player,” Boynton said. “I thought we defended him pretty well. He plays with a supreme confidence, so he doesn’t get worried when he misses a few.”

Johnson made big shots in the second half, too. He scored nine of his points in the final 20 minutes.

This all came after the Cowboys held them to just 3 of 13 shooting combined in the opening half, gaining a lead late.

But as the Wildcats have proven in the last two weeks, they can only be contained for so long.

Kalib Boone finding consistency

Just a few days ago, OSU coach Mike Boynton spoke about needing more consistency from Boone. It needed to be a surprise when he played poorly.

The response?

A career-scoring night.

Boone was nearly unstoppable — again with Moussa Cisse sidelined due to his ankle injury — as he dominated near the basket.

He scored 12 points in the opening half, including his own 8-0 run. In the second half, he followed with 11 points, leading the way as OSU nearly came back from a 10-point deficit.

In the past three games, Boone has become OSU’s best offensive weapon.

Avery Anderson III dealing with wrist injury

Through most of conference play, Avery Anderson III has struggled. Tuesday night was no different, though an injury did not help.

Anderson is dealing with a wrist injury that he suffered during a fall in Saturday’s loss to Texas. He tried to play through the pain against the Wildcats, but was not himself. He lost the basketball while dribbling multiple times.

He did not play the final 16:26 of the game.

“The truth is he’s not 100% himself,” Boynton said. “He played with a swollen wrist on his left hand the whole game (against Texas). Tonight, he tried. He’s a warrior. He wanted to play. There’s no way you’re going to tell him not to. He clearly didn’t have it.

“All the bobbled balls probably make sense now. He really just couldn’t get his handle right, which he’s usually pretty good at.”

The senior guard finished with no points in 12 minutes. He had three assists, two rebounds and two turnovers.

He’s averaged five points in four Big 12 games.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 3 takeaways: Oklahoma State basketball falls short in upset bid at No. 11 Kansas State

