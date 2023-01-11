High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road 149.

The suspect’s vehicle ultimately crashed.

The OSHP is still on scene.

