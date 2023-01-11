ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Qe15_0kANDVi800

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road 149.

The suspect’s vehicle ultimately crashed.

The OSHP is still on scene.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Belmont County chase ends with driver taken into custody

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A vehicle chase ended in Belmont County late Tuesday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 212. The trooper pursued the car while it accelerated at speeds over 100 MPH eventually jumping off Exit 218 going west on U.S. 40.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Tunnel closed Tuesday morning following crash

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) UPDATE: Both lanes are now open in the Wheeling Tunnel. ORIGINAL: The eastbound lanes of the Wheeling Tunnel are currently closed due to multiple crashes this morning. Traffic is at a standstill right now backed up all the way across the Fort Henry Bridge on I-70. Stay with 7News as we work […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern Kentucky. Lonnie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. He was 81 years old. Bennett was the longtime owner of Bennett tax service in Belpre and...
BELPRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County grand jury returns indictments for Wheeling Island murder, attempted murder cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Circuit Court grand jury has just returned 15 indictments for their January term, including two cases involving murder and attempted murder on Wheeling Island. The grand jury returned an indictment against 47-year old Curtis McGhee, charging him with three counts of felony malicious assault and one felony […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Purple Heart parking spots reserved at more businesses

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It started with a parking spot and an idea to honor veterans, but it’s grown much larger.  Last summer the Purple Heart Parking Project set a goal to reserve parking spaces for combat wounded veterans.  Now, 25 different spaces have been placed at businesses across the Ohio Valley.  Purple Heart parking […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy