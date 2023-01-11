Read full article on original website
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
Sad: Pasco Shelter Dog Refuses Treat, Goes Tik Tok Viral Instead
This story starts off sad but hopefully has a happy ending if enough people see it. A shelter dog in Pasco Washington has gone viral on Tik Tok after not accepting a treat. Pink who resides at the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Pasco Washington appears to be so depressed that she refuses to get up for a treat after being passed up for adoption for the last 42 days.
So Long Old Busted Richland Building, Hello New Panda Express!
If you grew up in Richland Washington, you might recall the Red Robin that once was located at 924 George Washington Way for most of your childhood. We wrote last year about the former Red Robin building getting a new tenant and the process has now started for the renovation - hope that the old building would remain has been dashed as the City of Richland posted photos of the building before it'll be demolished to make way for the new Panda Express.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – January 2023
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar, 1515 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+, catering. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Fresh Leaf Co., 1080 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: new....
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Business Licenses – January 2023
Hi-5 ABA Processing Inc., 5306 Lee Highway, Warrenton, Virginia. Engelke Construction Solutions LLC, 2927 Nationwide Parkway, Brunswick, Ohio. Purple Diamond Construction LLC, 821 College St., Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Amp Washington, P.C., 3500 Maple Ave., Dallas, Texas. Vixie Construction LLC, 85198 Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Pontchartrain Partners LLC, 739 S. Clark St.,...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
1derful Food Park
Joo Seok Baek completed construction of 1derful Food Park, a hybrid of food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants at the Colonnade Shopping Center in Kennewick, on Dec. 7, 2022. The $2.3 million project includes seven kitchens, one indoor dining area and an outdoor dining area. 1derful BBQ has opened in one...
Part of Horse Heaven Wind Farm application goes against Kennewick Municipal Code
KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a special Kennewick City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Marie Mosley proposed that council write a letter to the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council know that part of the application for the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm cannot be fulfilled by the city. “To go on record that the City of Kennewick...
Neo-Nazi fight clubs dupe Tri-Cities event center into hosting ‘Martyrs Day Rumble’
The event was an ode to an infamous white nationalist who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government and its “Jewish cabal.”
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – January 2023
Hudlow Inc., 2100 Black Road, Kahlotus, $150,000 for antenna tower. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions. TSK 2017 LLC, 52 E. Vineyard Drive, Pasco, $8,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Turping Construction LLC. Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, 3152 Selph Landing Road, Pasco, $950,000 for commercial addition, $350,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Tanco Engineering...
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
Tri-Cities rescues desperately look for fosters and adoptees
REGIONAL — Local shelters, like the Pit Bull Pen in Benton City, are desperately looking for adoptions and fosters. According to Trish Trickit, executive director for the Pit Bull Pen, calls are coming in daily for pickups, when the shelters can’t take in most because they’re just too full. It’s likely there are too many dogs to fit in all...
FOX 11 and 41
The HAPO Center shuts down questionable event
It started as a group looking to book a Mixed Martial Arts event at the HAPO Center and turned out to be something completely unexpected. A person who works at the venue that the group lied to HAPO Center staff. This event was a gathering of Neo-Nazis. A person who...
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
One Burned in Kennewick Trailer Fire
(Kennewick, WA) -- A resident inside a double-wide residential trailer escaped, but had to be taken to the hospital with minor burns, after the trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Kennewick Fire Department says this happened just before 1:30 when the home, off 2906 West 7th Avenue, right by Ely Street, ignited. Fire crews were at the scene within four minutes of the call. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from inside the home. They quickly threw water on the blaze and were able to contain it to a single bedroom. KFD says they were able to get the fire out within about nine minutes of arrival. Right now, officials say the fire rendered the home unlivable until repairs can be made.
Am I the Only One Missing the Ginormous Tree at Richland’s Oak Park?
Due to wicked winds, Oak Park lost one of its magnificent residents, a HUGE tree. I've been watching the cleanup continue over the last several days. I know I'm not the only one saddened by the park's casualty of the wind storm. There's now a huge empty space where the robust tree once stood.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Marijuana Licenses – January 2023
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite A, Benton City. License type: cannabis transportation. Application type: new.
FOX 11 and 41
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla County Fire District #1 Extinguishes Car Fire in Garage
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle caught fire in a garage in Hermiston. The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched at 4:41 p.m. to a garage fire on N.W. 13th Street. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle on fire in the garage and used a water can to prevent the flames from spreading to the garage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
FOX 11 and 41
Man charged for November murder in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
