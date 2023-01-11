ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

NEWStalk 870

Sad: Pasco Shelter Dog Refuses Treat, Goes Tik Tok Viral Instead

This story starts off sad but hopefully has a happy ending if enough people see it. A shelter dog in Pasco Washington has gone viral on Tik Tok after not accepting a treat. Pink who resides at the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Pasco Washington appears to be so depressed that she refuses to get up for a treat after being passed up for adoption for the last 42 days.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

So Long Old Busted Richland Building, Hello New Panda Express!

If you grew up in Richland Washington, you might recall the Red Robin that once was located at 924 George Washington Way for most of your childhood. We wrote last year about the former Red Robin building getting a new tenant and the process has now started for the renovation - hope that the old building would remain has been dashed as the City of Richland posted photos of the building before it'll be demolished to make way for the new Panda Express.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – January 2023

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar, 1515 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+, catering. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Fresh Leaf Co., 1080 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: new....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Business Licenses – January 2023

Hi-5 ABA Processing Inc., 5306 Lee Highway, Warrenton, Virginia. Engelke Construction Solutions LLC, 2927 Nationwide Parkway, Brunswick, Ohio. Purple Diamond Construction LLC, 821 College St., Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Amp Washington, P.C., 3500 Maple Ave., Dallas, Texas. Vixie Construction LLC, 85198 Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Pontchartrain Partners LLC, 739 S. Clark St.,...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

1derful Food Park

Joo Seok Baek completed construction of 1derful Food Park, a hybrid of food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants at the Colonnade Shopping Center in Kennewick, on Dec. 7, 2022. The $2.3 million project includes seven kitchens, one indoor dining area and an outdoor dining area. 1derful BBQ has opened in one...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Part of Horse Heaven Wind Farm application goes against Kennewick Municipal Code

KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a special Kennewick City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Marie Mosley proposed that council write a letter to the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council know that part of the application for the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm cannot be fulfilled by the city. “To go on record that the City of Kennewick...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – January 2023

Hudlow Inc., 2100 Black Road, Kahlotus, $150,000 for antenna tower. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions. TSK 2017 LLC, 52 E. Vineyard Drive, Pasco, $8,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Turping Construction LLC. Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, 3152 Selph Landing Road, Pasco, $950,000 for commercial addition, $350,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Tanco Engineering...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The HAPO Center shuts down questionable event

It started as a group looking to book a Mixed Martial Arts event at the HAPO Center and turned out to be something completely unexpected. A person who works at the venue that the group lied to HAPO Center staff. This event was a gathering of Neo-Nazis. A person who...
NEWStalk 870

One Burned in Kennewick Trailer Fire

(Kennewick, WA) -- A resident inside a double-wide residential trailer escaped, but had to be taken to the hospital with minor burns, after the trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Kennewick Fire Department says this happened just before 1:30 when the home, off 2906 West 7th Avenue, right by Ely Street, ignited. Fire crews were at the scene within four minutes of the call. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from inside the home. They quickly threw water on the blaze and were able to contain it to a single bedroom. KFD says they were able to get the fire out within about nine minutes of arrival. Right now, officials say the fire rendered the home unlivable until repairs can be made.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Marijuana Licenses – January 2023

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite A, Benton City. License type: cannabis transportation. Application type: new.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla County Fire District #1 Extinguishes Car Fire in Garage

No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle caught fire in a garage in Hermiston. The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched at 4:41 p.m. to a garage fire on N.W. 13th Street. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle on fire in the garage and used a water can to prevent the flames from spreading to the garage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Man charged for November murder in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
