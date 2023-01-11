ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
New policing model being eyed for Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester's 'Rock' initiative started back in June, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to bring it to Buffalo. But here, the governor is calling it the 'Save Program.' It places people on parole who are at the highest risk of reoffending under electronic monitoring and higher levels of supervision.
This Is Western New York’s Newest Craft Beer Bar

Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer is one of Western New York’s best exports. In the Buffalo area, when you sip on a cold, local beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer.
