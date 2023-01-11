Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
Things are going to be done on a first come, first served basis for residents in Southern Erie County.
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
wutv29.com
Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
Girl Scouts supporting family of Dartmouth Avenue fire
The Girl Scouts of Western New York are collecting gift cards to support the family impacted by the Dartmouth Avenue fire.
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Most of New York state is in a snow drought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
WKBW-TV
Nurses at VA in Buffalo blast management for lack of ‘blizzard plan’
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Registered nurses from the Buffalo VA Medical Center say they are speaking out on behalf of their patients and want to reveal what they call a “grievous failure" by hospital management for not creating a plan ahead of the deadly Christmas blizzard. “There is...
9 Of The Best Wedding Caterers In Western New York
People will not remember all the details of your wedding. But one thing they will remember is how good (or bad) the food was.
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
‘It was a shock’: Buffalo man says brother died of hypothermia inside apartment during Blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is continuing to learn about the people lost during the Buffalo blizzard… a storm that claimed the lives of more than 40 people. Preston Parson’s older brother, Edward, died of hypothermia inside his apartment. Preston says that was the last thing he expected because he talked to his brother […]
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
New policing model being eyed for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester's 'Rock' initiative started back in June, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to bring it to Buffalo. But here, the governor is calling it the 'Save Program.' It places people on parole who are at the highest risk of reoffending under electronic monitoring and higher levels of supervision.
This Is Western New York’s Newest Craft Beer Bar
Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer is one of Western New York’s best exports. In the Buffalo area, when you sip on a cold, local beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer.
