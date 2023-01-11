ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Poetry contest kicks off week of activities for Martin Luther King Day

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Living The Dream Committee held a poetry contest Tuesday evening at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, as part of Martin Luther King celebration week.

Tuesday was ‘Education Outreach Day’ with the 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Poetry competition for students in grades fifth through twelfth at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library in Marvin Auditorium.

Contestant, Audrey Appuhn, 9th grader at WRHS wrote, “We Can’t Wait”,

Time does not wait, not for you, not for me. It keeps moving on without us. Not waiting for the mother, frantically looking for her child. She was lost in conversation, but time does not wait. Her child enticed by a man with a candy bar, with no help from the police, but time moves on without her . Not waiting for the father, pulled over for a non-existant crime, click click go the cuffs, but time does not wait. He waits years with anger building inside. But time moves on without him.”

The poetry contest was divided among,

  • 5th & 6th graders
  • 7th & 8th graders
  • 9th & 10th graders
  • 11th & 12th graders

Judges for the competition were,

  • Ms. Annette Billings/ author and poet
  • Mr. Duane Herrman/ author and poet
  • Ms. Joan Koromantee/ author and poet

Winners of tonight’s contest will be announced on January 16, at the student recognition awards program at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

WIBW

Wendy’s in Gage Center closes for complete remodel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wendy’s in Gage Center has closed for a complete remodel from the foundation to the roof. 13 NEWS has found out after viewer inquiries that the Wendy’s in Gage Center at Huntoon and Gage Blvd. has closed for a remodel. All signage has been taken off of the outside of the building and a note hangs on the door which says it is closed for remodeling.
TOPEKA, KS
