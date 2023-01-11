Read full article on original website
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
Another storm will bring more snow to the state on Sunday
Warmer and drier weather will settle back in for Friday and Saturday. Another storm will spread rain and snow across the state Saturday night through early Monday
Summit Daily News
Surprise snowstorm outperforms meteorologists’ forecasts, leading to deep skiing and riding at Summit County ski resorts
As skiers and snowboarders weaved through runs of snow-laden branches Thursday morning, Breckenridge Ski Resort’s slopes were filled with shouts and joyous screams thanks to 15 inches of powder in a 24-hour period. Wednesday’s forecast for areas above 9,000 feet in Summit County only called for 1-3 inches of...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Yahoo Sports
2 Northern Colorado men identified as snowmobilers who died in avalanche near Winter Park
Two snowmobilers killed in an avalanche Saturday near Winter Park were identified as residents of the Loveland area. The Grand County coroner identified the victims as Darrin Kaderka, 52, from the Loveland area, and Bruce Dejong, 58, of Northern Colorado. According to property records, the two lived east of Loveland, just inside Weld County.
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
KDVR.com
Another round of snow before warmer temperatures arrive
Wednesday will see rain and snow with a warm-up right around the corner. Dave Fraser forecasts. Another round of snow before warmer temperatures …. Wednesday will see rain and snow with a warm-up right around the corner. Dave Fraser forecasts. Gov. Polis sworn in for second term. Governor Polis introduced...
Summit Daily News
Billion-dollar climate disasters rise with drought in Colorado, the American West
Record drought in the American West contributes to a growing number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters across the country, and the quickening pace of large-scale events makes recovery slower and pricier, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Drought covered 63% of the contiguous...
How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip
As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Summit Daily News
Colorado BBQ Challenge revival planned for Copper Mountain Resort in summer 2023 with revamped offerings along with classics
After 27 years of calling Main Street Frisco home, the annual Colorado BBQ Challenge festival will be relocating 7 miles west on I-70 to Copper Mountain Resort. The festival was scaled back in 2022 and then permanently ended by the Frisco Town Council in October of last year. The event will now call Copper home for the 2023 festival.
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
Summit Daily News
Grand County Coroner’s Office identifies victims of avalanche near Pumphouse Lake￼
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died while snowmobiling in an avalanche on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Pumphouse Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7. The coroner’s office identified the first victim as 58-year-old Bruce Dejong from northern Colorado. The second...
2 Colorado men killed in weekend avalanche
Two Colorado men were identified as those who died in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday.
Summit Daily News
Second victim recovered from avalanche involving snowmobilers near Pumphouse Lake
GRAND COUNTY — The body of the second victim of a Saturday avalanche was recovered on Sunday, Jan. 8. The avalanche slid near Pumphouse Lake and the east face Mount Epworth, southwest of Rollins Pass, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at approximately 2 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The avalanche buried and killed two snowmobilers from Northern Colorado.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
KKTV
FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
