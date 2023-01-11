ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Another round of snow before warmer temperatures arrive

Wednesday will see rain and snow with a warm-up right around the corner. Dave Fraser forecasts. Another round of snow before warmer temperatures …. Wednesday will see rain and snow with a warm-up right around the corner. Dave Fraser forecasts. Gov. Polis sworn in for second term. Governor Polis introduced...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Summit Daily News

Billion-dollar climate disasters rise with drought in Colorado, the American West

Record drought in the American West contributes to a growing number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters across the country, and the quickening pace of large-scale events makes recovery slower and pricier, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Drought covered 63% of the contiguous...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip

As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado BBQ Challenge revival planned for Copper Mountain Resort in summer 2023 with revamped offerings along with classics

After 27 years of calling Main Street Frisco home, the annual Colorado BBQ Challenge festival will be relocating 7 miles west on I-70 to Copper Mountain Resort. The festival was scaled back in 2022 and then permanently ended by the Frisco Town Council in October of last year. The event will now call Copper home for the 2023 festival.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Second victim recovered from avalanche involving snowmobilers near Pumphouse Lake

GRAND COUNTY — The body of the second victim of a Saturday avalanche was recovered on Sunday, Jan. 8. The avalanche slid near Pumphouse Lake and the east face Mount Epworth, southwest of Rollins Pass, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at approximately 2 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The avalanche buried and killed two snowmobilers from Northern Colorado.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
KKTV

FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

