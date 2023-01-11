Read full article on original website
18-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville arrested in Suwannee County
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville, FL. Earlier this morning they located Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte from Live Oak, FL.
Gainesville man jumps off balcony to escape deputies, captured by K-9
Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested Devante’ Zachery, 26, yesterday for allegedly stealing a woman's phones and hitting her multiple times. The Sheriff's Office says the incident between the two occurred earlier that morning. The victim told deputies she and the suspect got into an argument and he hit her several times and slammed her to the ground. She also said that Zachery stole both of her phones and smashed one of them on the ground. The victim then tried to retrieve her other cell phone and says he pushed her away and sped off. The arrest report states the victim suffered multiple different injuries and had to have her arm put into a sling.
Bald eagle rescued in Lake City released back into the wild
University of Florida Health says a bald eagle was released back into the wild today after receiving treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. The bald eagle had an encounter with another bird and was unable to fly...
Friend of hit-and-run victim speaks out
Today, a woman made her first court appearance after Gainesville Police say she is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist. CBS4 News spoke to man who claims to be a friend of the victim. This week, GPD arrested 29-year-old Margaret Walker and charged her with DUI manslaughter and...
Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander
Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
One dead after fatal crash involving a cyclist in Gainesville
Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run accident involving a man riding a bike that happened behind a Kohls near Southwest Archer Road and 35th Street. GPD says the man was hit riding his bike behind the store. The man who was in his 30s was...
Fourth suspect arrested for shooting that left a man paralyzed
A fourth suspect was arrested for a shooting that left a man paralyzed on Jun. 27th, 2022. Gainesville Police Department says that Frezell Rowe, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder and home invasion robbery in connection with the shooting that happened at the Enclave. Police say a...
Suwannee County deputy makes arrest after finding meth during traffic stop
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they seized multiple clear plastic bags of 13.8 grams of methamphetamine. On Jan. 10th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop due to a vehicle failing to remain in their lane. After consensually searching the vehicle, the deputy located a cigarette box with...
Oak Hall celebrates cross country signing
It's a big day for Oak Hall cross country as one of its members is continuing to move up. Caden Montini signed to run cross country at Yale University. For Montini, his time here with the Eagles is almost over but he's thankful for his family, friends, teachers and the entire school for supporting him as he soars to the next stage.
Multiple drugs seized from vehicle during traffic stop in Dixie County
After conducting a traffic stop due to an expired tag, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says they seized numerous drugs from the vehicle. During a "free air sniff" of the vehicle, the K9 was alerted giving the deputies probable cause to conduct a search. Deputies discovered the passenger of...
Hawthorne Hornets beats P.K. Yonge wins three in a row
It was the Hawthorne Hornets boys basketball team taking on P.K Yonge. P.K. Yonge started strong, taking the early lead in one play Blue Wave guard Elijah Harris made a nice layup over the Hornets. But for the most part it was slow start in the first, near the end...
Newberry girls basketball tops Oak Hall extends winning streak to six
The Oak Hall's girls basketball team took on Newberry, both teams are on a winning streak but one ended tonight. In the first half it was a battle on both sides. Oak Hall forward Bella Dyrkolbotn was getting on it on the inside and punishing the Panthers throughout the night.
