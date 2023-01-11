ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

mycbs4.com

Gainesville man jumps off balcony to escape deputies, captured by K-9

Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested Devante’ Zachery, 26, yesterday for allegedly stealing a woman's phones and hitting her multiple times. The Sheriff's Office says the incident between the two occurred earlier that morning. The victim told deputies she and the suspect got into an argument and he hit her several times and slammed her to the ground. She also said that Zachery stole both of her phones and smashed one of them on the ground. The victim then tried to retrieve her other cell phone and says he pushed her away and sped off. The arrest report states the victim suffered multiple different injuries and had to have her arm put into a sling.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Bald eagle rescued in Lake City released back into the wild

University of Florida Health says a bald eagle was released back into the wild today after receiving treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. The bald eagle had an encounter with another bird and was unable to fly...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Friend of hit-and-run victim speaks out

Today, a woman made her first court appearance after Gainesville Police say she is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist. CBS4 News spoke to man who claims to be a friend of the victim. This week, GPD arrested 29-year-old Margaret Walker and charged her with DUI manslaughter and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander

Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead after fatal crash involving a cyclist in Gainesville

Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run accident involving a man riding a bike that happened behind a Kohls near Southwest Archer Road and 35th Street. GPD says the man was hit riding his bike behind the store. The man who was in his 30s was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Fourth suspect arrested for shooting that left a man paralyzed

A fourth suspect was arrested for a shooting that left a man paralyzed on Jun. 27th, 2022. Gainesville Police Department says that Frezell Rowe, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder and home invasion robbery in connection with the shooting that happened at the Enclave. Police say a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Oak Hall celebrates cross country signing

It's a big day for Oak Hall cross country as one of its members is continuing to move up. Caden Montini signed to run cross country at Yale University. For Montini, his time here with the Eagles is almost over but he's thankful for his family, friends, teachers and the entire school for supporting him as he soars to the next stage.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Hawthorne Hornets beats P.K. Yonge wins three in a row

It was the Hawthorne Hornets boys basketball team taking on P.K Yonge. P.K. Yonge started strong, taking the early lead in one play Blue Wave guard Elijah Harris made a nice layup over the Hornets. But for the most part it was slow start in the first, near the end...
HAWTHORNE, FL

