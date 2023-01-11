Read full article on original website
day
2d ago
why is this being posted now? it was over a month ago! she could have changed her entire appearance and the groceries are probably long gone
Reply(3)
12
Kamekona Brown
2d ago
Chang, David sisters ex-girlfriend she is 4'10 to 5'1
Reply
11
Related
bigislandgazette.com
Police Seeking Suspect in Waimea Theft Investigation
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a female suspect involved in a theft that took place at a grocery store in Kamuela on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at 5:27 p.m. The suspect was seen on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Theft at a Hilo storage unit led to the disappearance of unique Hawaiiana
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A theft at a storage unit on Hawaii Island is under investigation, and police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. The theft happened at a storage facility in the 400 block of Kalanianaole Avenue in Hilo, and was reported on Dec. 21.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police looking for stolen heirloom necklace with walrus ivory palaoa pendant
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance for information pertaining to a theft investigation that was reported on Dec. 21, 2022, at a storage facility in the area of the 400 block of Kalanianaʻole Avenue in Hilo. The victim reported that numerous items were stolen...
bigislandvideonews.com
Body Burned In Banyan Tree Fire Identified By Police
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police have identified the body that was found, badly burned, inside a large banyan tree on Banyan Drive on January 2, and say final autopsy results are pending toxicology. (BIVN) – Police investigators have identified the body that was discovered in a burning banyan tree in...
WMDT.com
Police arrest man wanted for home improvement fraud
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police say they have arrested a man wanted on fraud charges. Tuesday afternoon, troopers arrested Brian Richardson, who was accused of failing to finish multiple jobs under his business, “Advanced Pool Systems”. Police say Richardson started installation on several inground pools for customers, who paid, yet Richardson never completed the work.
bigislandnow.com
Female body badly burned in a banyan tree in Hilo identified by Hawai’i Island Police
Hawai’i Island police have identified the badly burned body that was discovered on Jan. 2, 2023, in a large banyan tree on Banyan Drive in Hilo as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Ho’omalu of Hilo. Cohn-Ho’omalu had incorporated a business in 2015 in Hawai’i called Helping Hands Helping Hearts, but...
KITV.com
Charred remains found near banyan tree identified as those of 59-year-old Hilo woman
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island have identified the remains of the person found near a burning banyan tree in Hilo on Jan. 2. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Investigators say an autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire-related trauma to the body.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
Texas woman pleads guilty to possessing 200 pounds of weed
A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas.
Update: Ukiah woman dies inside submerged vehicle; 2 found dead in Sea Ranch
FORESTVILLE, Sonoma County -- The storm death toll continued to climb Wednesday as a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Forestville and investigators were trying to determine if the cause of death of two people in Sea Ranch was weather-related.The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of death of two people whose bodies were found in a house at The Sea Ranch.Deputies discounted earlier reports that a large tree had toppled into house. No other details were immediately available.Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office said a person called 9-1-1 at...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandnow.com
County to rewire traffic signal at Hilo intersection
The Department of Public Works will be rewiring the traffic signals at the intersection of ‘Āinaloa Drive and Haihai Street starting Thursday. The work will continue into Friday. Crews will be on scene from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists in the area should expect officers directing traffic and some minor delays.
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
bigislandnow.com
Ben Moszkowicz to be sworn in as chief of police on Wednesday
Benjamin Moszkowicz will be sworn in as chief of Hawaiʻi County Police Department on Wednesday. The private ceremony, which take place at 1:30 p.m., will be live-streamed to the public on HPD’s Facebook page. Those physically present at the event will include Mayor Mitch Roth and senior commanders. The ceremony is expected to take 20 minutes.
bigislandnow.com
Speed limit on 5.5-mile stretch of Volcano Road to be reduced to 35 mph
The speed limit on Volcano Road (Route 11) between South Road and Pszyk Road, and through Kurtistown and Mountain View in East Hawaiʻi, will be reduced to 35 mph in both directions, announced the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. The new speed limit goes into effect for this 5.5-mile...
bigislandnow.com
Five people arrested after large brawl in downtown Hilo
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested following the report of a large brawl in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s central dispatch received multiple calls just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting an altercation in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported that people were yelling, throwing rocks and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
Four car pile up at Castle Junction in Maunawili
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Police Department said that they have responded to a four car pile up at Castle Junction in Mauwili.
KITV.com
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
Comments / 6