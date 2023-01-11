ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Biden signs bills that secure long-sought water rights and land for 5 Arizona tribes

Five Arizona tribes celebrated after President Joe Biden signed legislation that secured water rights, funding to develop water infrastructure and historically important tribal lands. Some tribes have been pushing for these bills for years, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, which worked for more than two decades to secure the right to lease...
ARIZONA STATE
southernarizonaguide.com

In Their Own Words: Cochise & The People Who Knew Him!

Unlike the many images we have of Geronimo today, no photograph of Cochise exists. We only know what he looked like from contemporary written accounts; mostly American and Mexican. These we owe to the very few people of European descent who lived to tell about their close encounter with the great Chiricahua Apache chief.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison

The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)

Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of ​​cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
TechRadar

Native American group urge Apache to change its name

Natives in Tech, a charitable organization founded to empower Native American peoples by offering networking events among other initiatives, has urged The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) to change its name out of respect for the Indigenous culture that it is said to appropriate. In a blog post (opens in new...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Burning Man sues BLM over geothermal project in Nevada

Burning Man is suing the Bureau of Land Management over its approval of a geothermal exploration project in Gerlach, Nevada. In a filing Monday, the Burning Man Project—the nonprofit behind the festival —argues the agency failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act when it ruled in October that the exploration project would have […] The post Burning Man sues BLM over geothermal project in Nevada appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GERLACH, NV
Daily Montanan

Montana, just say when …

I guess the question is really simple: Montana, have we had enough? Have we had enough of a viral speech by Matt Rosendale, one of our state’s only two representatives in the House, who gave what many characterize as an unhinged-yet-viral speech about the House’s longstanding rules being some kind of conspiracy? Imagine how ridiculous […] The post Montana, just say when … appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
atlasandboots.com

5 days in 2023 when all US national parks are free

Put these dates in your diaries. Over 400 US national parks are free to visit on five days this year. Visiting one of America’s iconic national parks is always a great idea and it’s even sweeter when it’s free. The National Park Service (NPS) has announced five days in 2023 when entrance fees will be waived at every site around the USA.
UTAH STATE
WFAE

Denver aims to recover from a surge of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico

More than 4,000 migrants who recently crossed into the U.S. from Mexico have arrived in Denver over the last month, prompting the city to declare a state of emergency. It converted two city recreation centers into temporary shelters, and Denver's mayor now wants to close those shelters, but it's not clear where the migrants can go. Colorado Public Radio's Kevin Beaty has more.
DENVER, CO
WFAE

WFAE

