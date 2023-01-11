Read full article on original website
Kari Lake Eyes New Way of Getting Katie Hobbs Removed From Office
A week after her opponent was sworn into office, Lake maintained that the people of Arizona "were denied a free and fair election."
The federal government is poised to lease swaths of Mountain West land for oil and gas in 2023
The federal government could lease hundreds of thousands of acres in the Mountain West for oil and gas development this year. The Bureau of Land Management announced proposals in Utah, Wyoming, Nevada and New Mexico this past fall. In total, hundreds of parcels adding up to more than 450,000 acres could be leased to drillers.
Ducey to remove Arizona border wall shortly before federal replacement is to begin
(The Center Square) – The federal government will likely start filling in gaps of the border wall in the Yuma sector shortly after Arizona takes down its storage container barriers. In agreeing to remove the state-erected barrier as part of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for...
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
Biden signs bills that secure long-sought water rights and land for 5 Arizona tribes
Five Arizona tribes celebrated after President Joe Biden signed legislation that secured water rights, funding to develop water infrastructure and historically important tribal lands. Some tribes have been pushing for these bills for years, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, which worked for more than two decades to secure the right to lease...
In Their Own Words: Cochise & The People Who Knew Him!
Unlike the many images we have of Geronimo today, no photograph of Cochise exists. We only know what he looked like from contemporary written accounts; mostly American and Mexican. These we owe to the very few people of European descent who lived to tell about their close encounter with the great Chiricahua Apache chief.
Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison
The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Zinke is Spot On About “The Deep State” and the American Cowboy
If all of the radical liberals on the Montana politics hashtag (#MTPol) are freaking out about the speech Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) delivered on the House floor, you know he is on the right track. I saw some liberal news website was complaining about the "conspiracy theory" that Zinke...
Lone, Endangered Mexican Gray Wolf Has Crossed the I-40 in Search of a Mate
There are under 300 Mexican gray wolves left in the wild. The one-year-old female left her pack in Arizona and has been traveling north ever since.
When will national parks, federal public lands host fee-free days in 2023?
U.S. public lands are once again waiving entrance and parking fees for a number of special occasions in 2023, but navigating which lands are fee-free on which days is getting a little trickier. There will again be nine days when fees are waived on federal lands, though not every federal...
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)
Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
Native American group urge Apache to change its name
Natives in Tech, a charitable organization founded to empower Native American peoples by offering networking events among other initiatives, has urged The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) to change its name out of respect for the Indigenous culture that it is said to appropriate. In a blog post (opens in new...
Nevada outlines framework for Colorado River cuts as states show their cards
This week’s edition of Indy Environment looks at Nevada’s proposed consensus plan for the Colorado River — and comments from other states that rely on the river. The post Nevada outlines framework for Colorado River cuts as states show their cards appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Burning Man sues BLM over geothermal project in Nevada
Burning Man is suing the Bureau of Land Management over its approval of a geothermal exploration project in Gerlach, Nevada. In a filing Monday, the Burning Man Project—the nonprofit behind the festival —argues the agency failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act when it ruled in October that the exploration project would have […] The post Burning Man sues BLM over geothermal project in Nevada appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Montana, just say when …
I guess the question is really simple: Montana, have we had enough? Have we had enough of a viral speech by Matt Rosendale, one of our state’s only two representatives in the House, who gave what many characterize as an unhinged-yet-viral speech about the House’s longstanding rules being some kind of conspiracy? Imagine how ridiculous […] The post Montana, just say when … appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Possible deal to end Rio Grande SCOTUS case becomes public
This story was originally published by Source New Mexico. A proposed agreement between Texas, New Mexico and Colorado was unsealed Monday, months after the states announced a deal to end nearly a decade-old Supreme Court case over Rio Grande water. The deal would amend the 83-year-old legal basis for how...
5 days in 2023 when all US national parks are free
Put these dates in your diaries. Over 400 US national parks are free to visit on five days this year. Visiting one of America’s iconic national parks is always a great idea and it’s even sweeter when it’s free. The National Park Service (NPS) has announced five days in 2023 when entrance fees will be waived at every site around the USA.
Denver aims to recover from a surge of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico
More than 4,000 migrants who recently crossed into the U.S. from Mexico have arrived in Denver over the last month, prompting the city to declare a state of emergency. It converted two city recreation centers into temporary shelters, and Denver's mayor now wants to close those shelters, but it's not clear where the migrants can go. Colorado Public Radio's Kevin Beaty has more.
