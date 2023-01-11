CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.

CREVE COEUR, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO