Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
Leah Marlene makes surprise stop at OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Children at OSF’s Peoria site were in for a surprise treat Tuesday afternoon. American Idol 2022′s 2nd runner-up Leah Marlene stopped by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. She walked through the hallways singing her debut single “Flowers” for the pediatric patients...
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Heroic neighbor helps family during Champaign house fire
Neighbor helps family during house fire in Champaign.
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
Dr. Zbrozek embraces change in role as Community principal
Dr. Adam Zbrozek’s role as Community’s principal is a shift for the veteran administrator–despite 20 years in education, the 2022-23 school year is Zbrozek’s first time working in a high school. After spending 18 years as an elementary and junior high school administrator, Zbrozek replaced Dr....
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Washington police looking for two missing teens
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday. According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday. It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria. Blackwell...
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation
UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
Destihl TourBus Series features Edward David Anderson in a novel format for B-N, plus new artists and a custom brew
In the past few years, musician Edward David Anderson has become a self-contained artist. During the pandemic, Anderson moved to a property outside Havana, Illinois, where he now has his own studio and spearheaded a concert series and songwriters’ festival. With his manager and wife Kim, the pair, whose...
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
Weather Service says radar data impacted by wind farm during Maroa tornado
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – As debate continues in Springfield over wind farms and the impacts they have, questions remain about how wind farms impact the National Weather Service’s radar sites, including the one just outside of Lincoln. WCIA reached out to the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln about the issue. Ed Shimon, the Warning […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
