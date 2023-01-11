I was fortunate when I was growing up. If as a youngster my mom would tell me to do something, and I was obviously procrastinating, I would sometimes go to the old man. As my mom and dad both liked and loved each other, they were tuned into each other's parenting styles. Thus, typically my dad would never overrule what my mother had proscribed and vice versa; and rather they would turn the issue around and ask me with a smile, “Do you think you are procrastinating?” (I learned from two master practitioners of the art very early on what the word meant!) If I would dodge the question, or more likely tell them what I thought what they wanted to hear, and then do what I wanted, they would simply smile again and let me learn from the consequences. As often happened, disaster to some degree occurred.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO