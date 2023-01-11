ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Tips for anglers on the ice

There is good ice almost everywhere right now, but ice anglers need to keep safety in mind while fishing the hard water. Ice fishing can be exciting and can provide a good day of entertainment, but it can also be very dangerous if people don’t take simple precautions and use common sense.
CBS Minnesota

Slushy situation on Minneapolis lakes posing challenges for skiers, event organizers

MINNEAPOLIS – The snow is making for great conditions for cross country skiers on land, but on the snow-covered lakes, it's been all but smooth sailing. Recent snow has piled on top of lake ice, insulating it and creating a layer of slush."In spots it's maybe about 6 inches," Loppet Foundation Trails and Operations Manager Robert Ibler said.The slush is so thick in some areas, volunteers with the Loppet Foundation are unable to use their equipment to groom the miles of cross country ski trails that loop through the chain of lakes."We're trying our best, we're throwing stuff at it and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy