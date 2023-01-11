ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star

For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Velma': Where Is the Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Streaming?

Since “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” premiered as a Saturday morning cartoon on CBS back on September 13, 1969, it has become a staple of pop culture –the Mystery Machine, the insatiable Great Dane and the small-scale conspiracies that undoubtedly involve a villainous landowner and a rubber mask, have appeared in a variety of television series, movies (on the big and small-screen) and other miscellaneous media.
Collider

New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer

Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Death Of A Saleman’ Stopped By Disruptive Woman, Cops Escort Her Out Of Theater

An unhinged and disruptive woman stopped Broadway’s “Death of a Saleman” Tuesday night, finally being escorted from the theater by police. It’s safe to say she was not well-liked by the audience. The incident happened at the Hudson Theatre on 44th Street. Patrons reported on social media that she was behaving badly during Act 1 of the three-hour play, heckling and generally breaking the spell of the performance. Eventually, star Wendell Pierce tried to reason with the heckler from the foot of the stage. “He patiently & heroically pleaded with her to leave peacefully despite her insistence that she should be...
The Independent

The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal broke major instruction from HBO before filming game adaptation

Pedro Pascal has spoken about the one major rule from HBO he broke before filming The Last of Us.The Mandalorian actor will star opposite Bella Ramsey in the channel’s big-budget adaptation of the popular video game, which is widely considered one of the best video games of all time.The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future where zombie-like predators roam the US.In a new interview, Pascal confessed that while he’d been told not to play The Last of Us before filming began, he decided to give it a go anyway.“I hadn’t heard of the game,” he told Wired. “Their...
The Verge

Netflix’s Luther movie starts streaming in March

Idris Elba is jumping back into one of his most iconic roles for the upcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun. Today, the company revealed that the movie will start streaming on March 10th but will also be available in select theaters starting February 24th. For the uninitiated, Luther was...
macaronikid.com

How to Cope with the Winter Blues

The winter months can seem exciting for some — the first snowfall, a change in sporting activities, the preparation of traditional foods, a break from school, winter markets, and more. But for others, the winter months can bring moments involving a loss of energy, hypersomnia, changes in eating patterns, or low mood.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
BGR.com

Koala Man on Hulu introduces the weirdest superhero of 2023

At the rate that Marvel is introducing new characters into the MCU on Disney Plus, you might not think that there would be much room left for other superheroes on TV. Of course, most of Marvel’s heroes demand to be taken seriously. If you’re looking for a hero you can laugh at, you might want to check out Koala Man, which debuted on Hulu this Monday.
Variety

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s World War II Drama ‘Six Triple Eight’ for Netflix

Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film “Six Triple Eight” has lined up an all-star cast, led by Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey. Washington will also executive produce the film, which tells the inspiring true story of the only all-Black, all-female World War II battalion. Starring alongside Washington and Winfrey is an impressive ensemble cast, including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums and Gregg Sulkin, along with Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Susan Sarandon. In addition to directing and producing the film, Perry also wrote the screenplay, based on an...
macaronikid.com

Visit Lauderdale Food & Festival

The conclusion of the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival is Picnic in the Park – hosted Sunday, January 15th – and is presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Round up the family, chairs, and blankets for a good cause as we host a toy drive that will benefit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. This FREE event promises to be fun-filled with Curated Food Trucks, Kid Friendly Cooking Demos, Hands On Culinary Classes for All Ages, Live Entertainment, Local Artisan Vendors, the JDCH Kid’s Zone, Cocktail Bars for the Parents and much more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy