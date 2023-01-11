Read full article on original website
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Canceled Netflix Shows That Won’t Return in 2023
Some of your favorites won't be returning to Netflix next year. Here's a few of the series the streaming platform didn't renew.
New on Netflix January 2023: The 11 best new movies, shows you can stream this month
The New Year brings new beginnings -- and a few new movies and shows to stream on Netflix. We found the 11 best options to watch while you need a break from your resolutions. Happy New Year!. The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as a world-weary detective hired to...
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
How to Watch ‘Velma': Where Is the Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Streaming?
Since “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” premiered as a Saturday morning cartoon on CBS back on September 13, 1969, it has become a staple of pop culture –the Mystery Machine, the insatiable Great Dane and the small-scale conspiracies that undoubtedly involve a villainous landowner and a rubber mask, have appeared in a variety of television series, movies (on the big and small-screen) and other miscellaneous media.
Florida's Most Popular Christmas Movie is Arguably a Classic Comedy, and it's Available for Viewing for Free or Low Cost
There's something cozy about settling down on the couch over the winter holiday, having some nice snacks, and watching a Christmas movie with family. It gives you a chance to have a low-stress activity together after all of the excitement of the holiday. And it's often much less expensive than watching the movie at the theater.
Hulu’s New ‘Boston Strangler’ Movie Stars Keira Knightley as Journalist Who Broke Story
Looking for something to stream? There's a new movie on the way with ties to Massachusetts. This one, however, may be gruesome and is not recommended for a young audience. True crime stories have seen a popularity surge in recent years, from The Good Nurse to The Tinder Swindler to Netflix’s Dahmer.
The most anticipated Broadway shows premiering in 2023
Broadway babies, we've reached that spectacular segment of the theatrical season in which musicals and plays open in droves and vie for a chance to win a Tony Award -- or 11.
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
Collider
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
Broadway’s ‘Death Of A Saleman’ Stopped By Disruptive Woman, Cops Escort Her Out Of Theater
An unhinged and disruptive woman stopped Broadway’s “Death of a Saleman” Tuesday night, finally being escorted from the theater by police. It’s safe to say she was not well-liked by the audience. The incident happened at the Hudson Theatre on 44th Street. Patrons reported on social media that she was behaving badly during Act 1 of the three-hour play, heckling and generally breaking the spell of the performance. Eventually, star Wendell Pierce tried to reason with the heckler from the foot of the stage. “He patiently & heroically pleaded with her to leave peacefully despite her insistence that she should be...
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal broke major instruction from HBO before filming game adaptation
Pedro Pascal has spoken about the one major rule from HBO he broke before filming The Last of Us.The Mandalorian actor will star opposite Bella Ramsey in the channel’s big-budget adaptation of the popular video game, which is widely considered one of the best video games of all time.The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future where zombie-like predators roam the US.In a new interview, Pascal confessed that while he’d been told not to play The Last of Us before filming began, he decided to give it a go anyway.“I hadn’t heard of the game,” he told Wired. “Their...
The Verge
Netflix’s Luther movie starts streaming in March
Idris Elba is jumping back into one of his most iconic roles for the upcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun. Today, the company revealed that the movie will start streaming on March 10th but will also be available in select theaters starting February 24th. For the uninitiated, Luther was...
macaronikid.com
How to Cope with the Winter Blues
The winter months can seem exciting for some — the first snowfall, a change in sporting activities, the preparation of traditional foods, a break from school, winter markets, and more. But for others, the winter months can bring moments involving a loss of energy, hypersomnia, changes in eating patterns, or low mood.
Koala Man on Hulu introduces the weirdest superhero of 2023
At the rate that Marvel is introducing new characters into the MCU on Disney Plus, you might not think that there would be much room left for other superheroes on TV. Of course, most of Marvel’s heroes demand to be taken seriously. If you’re looking for a hero you can laugh at, you might want to check out Koala Man, which debuted on Hulu this Monday.
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s World War II Drama ‘Six Triple Eight’ for Netflix
Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film “Six Triple Eight” has lined up an all-star cast, led by Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey. Washington will also executive produce the film, which tells the inspiring true story of the only all-Black, all-female World War II battalion. Starring alongside Washington and Winfrey is an impressive ensemble cast, including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums and Gregg Sulkin, along with Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Susan Sarandon. In addition to directing and producing the film, Perry also wrote the screenplay, based on an...
macaronikid.com
Visit Lauderdale Food & Festival
The conclusion of the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival is Picnic in the Park – hosted Sunday, January 15th – and is presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Round up the family, chairs, and blankets for a good cause as we host a toy drive that will benefit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. This FREE event promises to be fun-filled with Curated Food Trucks, Kid Friendly Cooking Demos, Hands On Culinary Classes for All Ages, Live Entertainment, Local Artisan Vendors, the JDCH Kid’s Zone, Cocktail Bars for the Parents and much more!
