Caldwell, ID

Idaho School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Policy

A school board meeting in Idaho to consider an LGBTQ-supportive policy devolved into chaos Monday night after a state senator threatened board members with litigation. The Caldwell School Board presented a draft of the policy for public comment. It uses language from the Idaho School Boards Association and is one of 22 policies under consideration, Idaho Ed News reports. But it was the LGBTQ+ policy that attracted the most attention.
CALDWELL, ID
kmvt

Local school district reacts to Gov. Little’s education investment pledge

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little pledged to make historic investments in public education, during his State of the State speech, while unveiling his Idaho First plan. Here in Magic Valley a school district is reacting to the Governor’s plan, and looking to see if there are any potential roadblocks to it.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year

It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

United Against Hate meeting in Caldwell, public invited

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho has joined with the College of Idaho and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to host a meeting to discuss how Idaho law enforcement and the community et al can root out hate crimes and acts of hate in Idaho.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

United Against Hate Event

IDAHO, USA — The College of Idaho, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, the Wassmuth Center for Human rights, the DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI are coming together for a United Against Hate meeting at the college. "I look forward to meeting community members and hearing different perspectives on...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising

Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
IDAHO STATE
kboi.com

Idaho Freedom Caucus dismayed with Governor Little’s State of the State Address

Idaho Freedom Caucus dismayed with Governor Little’s State of the State Address. Today the governor once again demonstrated his lack of understanding on how much Idaho. families are struggling. His big-government platitudes will not help financially strapped. families who are collapsing under staggering inflation and getting crushed by high...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo

Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
KUNA, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Proposed LGBTQ rights policy causes fracas at Caldwell School Board meeting

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 10, 2023 CALDWELL –  An unruly audience volleyed insults and threats at the Caldwell School Board Monday night, forcing trustees to call the meeting to an early end.  At the heart of the fracas was a draft of a potential policy that would establish rights and protections for all […] The post Proposed LGBTQ rights policy causes fracas at Caldwell School Board meeting appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
KUNA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?

Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
IDAHO STATE
Community Policy