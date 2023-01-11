Read full article on original website
Advocate
Idaho School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Policy
A school board meeting in Idaho to consider an LGBTQ-supportive policy devolved into chaos Monday night after a state senator threatened board members with litigation. The Caldwell School Board presented a draft of the policy for public comment. It uses language from the Idaho School Boards Association and is one of 22 policies under consideration, Idaho Ed News reports. But it was the LGBTQ+ policy that attracted the most attention.
kmvt
Local school district reacts to Gov. Little’s education investment pledge
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little pledged to make historic investments in public education, during his State of the State speech, while unveiling his Idaho First plan. Here in Magic Valley a school district is reacting to the Governor’s plan, and looking to see if there are any potential roadblocks to it.
Gov. Little announces staff changes
Governor Brad Little announced two changes to his staff.
Idaho childcare advocates pushing for extended grants to keep businesses afloat
BOISE, Idaho — A new report from the Idaho First Steps Alliance is drawing attention to childcare costs in the Gem State. Advocates warn that if grant programs run by the Department of Health and Welfare expire at the end of the fiscal year, June of this year, childcare businesses across Idaho could be forced into untenable situations.
Idaho Legislature week one: Debating legislation rules, abortion enforcement
BOISE, Idaho — Over at the Idaho Legislature, lawmakers are ramping up to major debates and policy discussions. The first week typically does not include a lot of those major discussions. For example, this week lawmakers are talking about some of the intricate rules legislatures operate around. One of...
Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year
It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
Post Register
United Against Hate meeting in Caldwell, public invited
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho has joined with the College of Idaho and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to host a meeting to discuss how Idaho law enforcement and the community et al can root out hate crimes and acts of hate in Idaho.
United Against Hate Event
IDAHO, USA — The College of Idaho, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, the Wassmuth Center for Human rights, the DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI are coming together for a United Against Hate meeting at the college. "I look forward to meeting community members and hearing different perspectives on...
What do Meridian neighborhoods need? City now taking grant applications
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian has set aside $50,000 of their yearly budget to help with community beautifying projects. Applications are now being accepted for Meridian residents and organizations who have project ideas. This is the second year the city has offered the opportunity. “They will be...
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
Idaho Residents Will Need a "Star Card" - REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Flight in the U.S. Starting May 7, 2025
Idaho's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says residents will need a "Star Card" - their version of the REAL ID driver's license that all other states are calling it - or a passport, or military ID - in order to board airline flights starting on May 7, 2025.
kboi.com
Idaho Freedom Caucus dismayed with Governor Little’s State of the State Address
Idaho Freedom Caucus dismayed with Governor Little’s State of the State Address. Today the governor once again demonstrated his lack of understanding on how much Idaho. families are struggling. His big-government platitudes will not help financially strapped. families who are collapsing under staggering inflation and getting crushed by high...
Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo
Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
Proposed LGBTQ rights policy causes fracas at Caldwell School Board meeting
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 10, 2023 CALDWELL – An unruly audience volleyed insults and threats at the Caldwell School Board Monday night, forcing trustees to call the meeting to an early end. At the heart of the fracas was a draft of a potential policy that would establish rights and protections for all […] The post Proposed LGBTQ rights policy causes fracas at Caldwell School Board meeting appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
