FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Firefighters rescue dog after candle sparks North Fort Myers house fire
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers home is a goner following a fire Wednesday night. Firefighters report renters left a candle lit inside the home on Sabal Springs Boulevard while they were out to dinner. Firefighters were able to save the couple’s dog while putting out the flames.
WINKNEWS.com
Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian
On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers
Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
Family remembers Fort Myers Beach couple lost to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — September 28, 2022, is a day we all will never forget. It’s for sure a day Carol Lilic will always remember. Carol Lilic called her brother Robert Knes and her sister-in-law Ilonka Knes at their Fort Myers Beach home, but no one answered.
Human remains discovered in Fort Myers Beach mangroves identified
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains found Tuesday, January 11, deep in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach have been identified as 82-year-old Ilonka Knes through dental records. On October 7, a well-being check was called in for Knes. Lee County deputies, as well as partners from...
Truck loses control before fiery overnight Estero crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A truck veered off the road and crashed into trees on Three Oaks Parkway in Estero. Estero Fire Rescue said the truck lost control overnight. A fire started in the truck’s engine department, which firefighters were able to extinguish. One person was taken to the...
Cape Coral “miracle dog” survives running away, hurricane, & being hit by car en route to new forever home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After being hit by a car and missing a month before Hurricane Ian, a miraculous dog now has a new home. Bella, the dog, is safe and sound. Her new owners say it’s all thanks to a Cape Coral woman they now call a hero!
Suspect wanted for theft of North Fort Myers automobile
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a man in connection with an auto theft in North Fort Myers. The stolen vehicle, a 2005 Cadillac CTS Gold, was stolen on January 9 and abandoned later that day near Case Lane and Bartholomew Drive. A person was seen...
ABC Action News
Human remains found in Ft. Myers Beach mangroves are Hurricane Ian victim, sheriff says
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office said the remains of a victim from Hurricane Ian have been found in mangroves in Fort Myers Beach. A debris removal company initially located the remains Tuesday. Those remains were later determined to be one of the two remaining people considered missing from Hurricane Ian, Ilonka Knes.
Body found in Florida mangroves identified as Hurricane Ian victim
A body found deep in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach has been identified as a Hurricane Ian victim more than four months after the devastating storm-battered Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
One in custody after incident in Cape Coral leads to traffic mess on I-75, south of Alico Rd
A wild scene brought traffic on I-75, south of Alico Road in Lee County, to a halt on Wednesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO and the Cape Coral Police Department worked on a joint investigation that shut down the interstate. Traffic was impacted in the southbound lanes of I-75, but it has since reopened.
Fort Myers Beach woman charged with murder of unidentified man
A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
WINKNEWS.com
No injuries in 4-vehicle crash at Cape Coral intersection without traffic light
Drivers and passengers escaped without injury after a major crash at a Cape Coral intersection without a traffic light, despite two of the four vehicles rolling over. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash on southbound Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway. Del Prado Boulevard did not have to be closed, but delays should be expected while the scene is cleared.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase
An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
Human remains found on Fort Myers Beach aren’t from the man missing since Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains that were found in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach aren’t those of a man that’s been missing since Hurricane Ian hit the island more than 100 days ago. James ‘Denny’ Hurst rode out the storm on his sailboat...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire in Lee County caused by improper disposal of smoking materials
A front door was damaged by a fire in the Pine Manor neighborhood in Fort Myers caused by improper disposal of smoking materials late Tuesday afternoon. According to South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, thanks to a quick response from South Trail Fire Department and Iona McGregor Fire District, the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to the rest of the home.
Fawn rescued after being found without mother
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fawn was rescued in Fort Myers after it was found without its mother. According to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW), the infant white-tailed deer was brought to BluePearl Pet Hospital. CROW said after renesting attempts failed, the fawn was moved...
One Person Seriously Injured In Crash On University Parkway In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has severe bodily injuries. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will
Man arrested for tampering with evidence and fraud after getaway from shooting at East Naples Waffle House
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — An Estero man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House, which happened on New Year’s Day. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Derrick Peart, 22, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. CCSO said Peart got...
