Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian

On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers

Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

No injuries in 4-vehicle crash at Cape Coral intersection without traffic light

Drivers and passengers escaped without injury after a major crash at a Cape Coral intersection without a traffic light, despite two of the four vehicles rolling over. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash on southbound Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway. Del Prado Boulevard did not have to be closed, but delays should be expected while the scene is cleared.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase

An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire in Lee County caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

A front door was damaged by a fire in the Pine Manor neighborhood in Fort Myers caused by improper disposal of smoking materials late Tuesday afternoon. According to South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, thanks to a quick response from South Trail Fire Department and Iona McGregor Fire District, the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to the rest of the home.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fawn rescued after being found without mother

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fawn was rescued in Fort Myers after it was found without its mother. According to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW), the infant white-tailed deer was brought to BluePearl Pet Hospital. CROW said after renesting attempts failed, the fawn was moved...
FORT MYERS, FL

