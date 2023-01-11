ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jewish Press

BIG: Moscow Confirms Ukraine Attack Kills Dozens of Russian Soldiers

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed dozens of its troops were killed after midnight Sunday in one of the deadliest strikes carried out by Ukrainian forces, using a US-supplied precision rocket launcher produced by Lockheed Martin. Russia claimed Monday that 63 were killed in the attack that targeted a vocational...
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
msn.com

Russian National Security Secretary assures that Moscow is not at war with Kiev

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has assured that Russia is not at war with Ukraine and that the conflict in Eastern Europe is rather an attempt by Western powers to confront Moscow through Kiev. "The events in Ukraine are not a confrontation between Moscow and Kiev, it is a...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine plant must be seized from Russia, nuclear chief says

Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said. Petro Kotin, the president of Ukraine’s nuclear utility Energoatom, cast doubt on calls by the International Atomic Energy Agency for...
americanmilitarynews.com

Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
Benzinga

Putin's Russia Replaces Top Military Chief After Just 3 Months As Ukraine Setbacks Mount

Russia named a new commander for its military forces, its second in just three months, as President Vladimir Putin‘s Ukraine campaign appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Putin's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff as Russia's overall commander for its war or Moscow's “special military operation” in Ukraine, the country's defense ministry said on Telegram.

