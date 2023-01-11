Kim Reynolds goes big on school choice

Good morning.

Let's get right to it. For those of you who missed Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State speech last night, we've got a recap for you here.

The big takeaway? Reynolds is back with a much larger plan to help Iowans pay for private school costs.

If her plan becomes law, in three years every student in the state would be eligible for an education savings account that gives them about $7,600 to put towards private school costs. That's the amount of money the state currently spends per student attending a public school.

That's much more wide-ranging than Reynolds' previous private school proposals. Instead of being limited to a set number of students, or capped based on family income, the new plan would allow every student in the state to access an education savings account if they choose.

But it's not a sure thing whether she'll have the votes to pass her bill. For the last two years, House Republican holdouts have joined with Democrats to sink Reynolds' previous proposals. And those weren't nearly as expansive as the plan the governor put forward last night.

We've heard that the bill may move forward quickly, and we'll be following it every step of the way, so stay tuned for our coverage.

This is Stephen, up early and back at it after a late night of reporting from the Capitol.