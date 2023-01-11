ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh Delivers Hilarious and Touching Speech for Historic Golden Globes Win

By Jessica Sager
 2 days ago

"Shut up, I can beat you up!"

Michelle Yeoh gave an acceptance speech as stellar as her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once .

Accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actress In a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Yeoh told the crowd, "Forty years—I'm not letting go of this."

"It's been an amazing journey and an incredible fight to be here today but I think it's been worth it," she said. "I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true ... until I got here, because look at this face! I came here and was told, 'You're a minority,' and I was like, 'No that's not possible.'"

"Then someone said to me, 'You speak English?'" she recalled. "I told them, 'The flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned.'"

"As time went by—I turned 60 last year, and I think all of you women understand this. As the days, the years, and the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well," she said."

She described feeling like "it's all good" in terms of her career and accepting that she'd peaked—but she didn't by a long shot.

"Then came the best gift: Everything Everywhere All at Once, " she gushed. As the exit music began to play behind her, she joked, "Shut up, I can beat you up!"

Thanking A24 Studios and her castmates and crew, especially fellow winner Ke Huy Quan (Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture) and Jamie Lee Curtis , she continued, "This woman resonated so deeply with me and with so many people because whatever universe she was in, she was fighting for the love of her family ... This is for all the shoulders that I stand on and all the people coming with me on this journey going forward."

