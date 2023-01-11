ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State expected to hire Patrick Surtain Sr. secondary coach

By Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago
It appears Florida State football has hit a home run with its hiring of a new secondary coach.

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Seminoles will hire the former All-Pro cornerback for the Miami Dolphins.

According to Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports, Surtain Sr., who currently works as a defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins, will join Mike Norvell's staff at the end of the NFL Playoff run for the Dolphins.

Miami is scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday in the first round.

The vacancy for the position opened up when defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson left for a position with Arkansas.

Surtain Sr. played for the Dolphins from 1998-2004 before finishing his career with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2005-08

He is expected to aid the Seminoles with recruitment in South Florida, with a prior stint with experience coaching at American Heritage, a football powerhouse in Broward County. Surtain Sr. led American Heritage to three state championships.

Surtain Sr., 46, recorded 538 tackles, 37 interceptions, 7.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and seven forced fumbles throughout his career. He also added two defensive touchdowns.

His son Patrick Surtain II played for him at American Heritage, played college ball at Alabama and is currently a Denver Bronco.

