Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 69-65 win at Wisconsin

1. That's a good win at Wisconsin, but MSU would have regretted losing this one

MADISON, Wis. – Michigan State won a game at Wisconsin on Tuesday that it probably should have won comfortably and definitely could have lost — rescued by its late-game poise and grit, shot-creation and free throws, the combined efforts of A.J. Hoggard, Malik Hall, Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker.

The Spartans have the mental and physical make-up to win close games on the road — a lot of old dudes and good players who have been there, seen it and sometimes done it. It’s also a good thing they pulled this one out at Wisconsin, 69-65. A defeat, I think, would have been laced with regret.

The wasted possessions in the first half of Tuesday night's game nearly led to a wasted opportunity. It wasn’t just the turnovers — 14 in all. It was also the sloppy early possessions, as the Badgers were trying to get their footing, minus injured leading scorer Tyler Wahl, in front of a late-arriving and quiet crowd at the Kohl Center, subdued by the 6 p.m. local time tipoff and the Wisconsin students still being on break.

MSU ought to learn a lesson from this one — when you get the chance on the road, with those sorts of advantages, pounce. They also finished like few teams in the Big Ten probably will in Madison — with eight straight makes and some terrific possessions.

Ultimately, it goes down as a road win in Madison, a place a lot of Big Ten teams will lose. It gets MSU to 4-1 in the Big Ten. It makes the Spartans an interesting team in the Big Ten race early on, with telling games ahead Friday at Illinois and Monday at home against league favorite Purdue.

The Spartans were good late but are also lucky to be leaving town with a win.

2. Wisconsin shouldn’t have that many good looks from 3

If Wisconsin’s Connor Essegian beats you from 3, you’re doing your defensive coverages wrong. Same for most of the Badgers. You want to make them beat you another way. Easier said than done — the way they move without the ball and stop behind ball screens. Wisconsin's offense, done right, also might be a tough matchup for MSU's gap-help defense.

“It really looks simple. But I think they do a great job with their cuts and the speed at how they cut,” Malik Hall said. “Especially when you have like three or four guys who can just stop behind a screen anytime. … There are just little wrinkles off the other wrinkles that just ... it's hard to defend.”

Still, a Wisconsin team without injured forward Tyler Wahl doesn’t have the goods to beat MSU without a heckuva night behind the 3-point line. The Badgers hit nine 3s on Tuesday — most of them somewhere between wide open and open enough, many with a Spartan defender either lost on a ball screen or late to close out. Even some of the 13 they missed were often too open, including a late 3-point attempt by Essegian from the top of the key, with Tyson Walker running at him late.

I get that Wisconsin does this for a living. But you've got to try to be glued to most of these guys. Other than Chucky Hepburn, who’s a tough cover, make them do something they don’t do as comfortably — dribble and finish or create on the drive.

3. Freshman thoughts — the Wisconsin edition

I didn’t expect to be leading with Carson Cooper here again this season. But he got his opportunity in the first half Tuesday night at Wisconsin and ran with it. Well, he held up better than Jaxon Kohler did. And “holding up” or “hanging in there” is really the defensive standard for MSU’s two freshman big men this season. Sometimes for Mady Sissoko, too.

Cooper played just six first-half minutes, but it felt like 15, relative to his usual playing time. He tallied one block, one steal, one rebound and altered one other shot, while holding Wisconsin 7-footer Steven Crowl to 1-for-4 (a driving layup) and a rebound in those six minutes. Crowl is not Hunter Dickinson or Oscar Tshiebwe. But he’s not a stiff. And he’s as good as most Big Ten centers. That was a really promising stretch from Cooper, who also checked in quickly in the second half, with 16:31 remaining, the first player off the bench, and then again later when Sissoko picked up his third foul.

During that next stretch, Cooper had a strong offensive rebound over Wisconsin’s Isaac Lindsey, which then led to a Jaden Akins driving layup that gave MSU a 46-45 lead near the midpoint of the second half. Then, a couple possessions later, he blocked Crowl on one end and grabbed an offensive rebound while being fouled on the other, with MSU in a precarious position, down 50-46. That extra possession became a Tyson Walker driving layup. That’s four points during a critical juncture created by Cooper’s work on the offensive glass.

I was surprised MSU didn’t come back to Kohler after a couple rough early defensive possessions because he had done well in the second half against Dickinson on Saturday, seemingly figuring some things out. I think that speaks to how well Cooper held up early — and did more than hold up as the game went along, his 12 minutes played tying a season-high.

"Huge minutes for us," Malik Hall said of Cooper.

Tre Holloman had a couple moments Friday — including a decision to pass up a good shot to kick it back to Jaden Akins for a great one, a wide-open 3. But it was a rough performance overall for Holloman, who had almost as many first-half turnovers (two) as he’s had all season (three). MSU was nine points worse than Wisconsin with him on the floor. That hasn’t been the story of his season to this point. He had a better and less memorable second-half stint.

