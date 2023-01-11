Madison arts leader accused of pretending to be Native

I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

A prolific evictor's mark on Milwaukee

A new Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation digs into the north side rental empire Anchor Properties and the landlord who began building it more than 20 years ago.

By the time Curtis Hoff sold his properties and retired last year, "Anchor became the second-largest evictor in the city, racked up roughly 6,800 building code violations, and prompted numerous lawsuits and complaints to state and local officials," write investigative reporters Daphne Chen and Cary Spivak.

Chen and Spivak continue:

Hoff’s story shows the profound yet often unnoticed impact that a single landlord can have on a neighborhood. Tenants’ accounts of widespread neglect and aggressive eviction tactics illustrate the broken systems that allow certain landlords to exploit poor renters in Milwaukee. These practices destabilize families and harm the city’s housing stock, making it harder for low-income Black neighborhoods to thrive.

A few paragraphs here can't do this investigation justice. Spend time reading through the full story.

Also: What to do if you're facing eviction

And: These large landlords are Milwaukee's most frequent evictors

Streets of Old Milwaukee can't be moved, museum says

Here's the latest on the fate of Milwaukee Public Museum's most-visited permanent exhibit, the Streets of Old Milwaukee.

Following online uproar over which exhibits will make the move to the museum's new site, set to open in 2026, the museum explained its plans for those famous old streets and shops in more depth.

The museum said Tuesday that it is too expensive and difficult to physically deconstruct and rebuild the current Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit in the new building. Parts of the exhibit are actually built into the current facility, making the task "nearly impossible," the museum said in a statement.

However, the new museum will have an immersive walk-through exhibit that explores the city's history, nature and cultures.

"What we can do is construct new built-ins that create the same immersive, engaging experience you know and love at MPM," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition to save Streets of Old Milwaukee had garnered over 1,000 signatures by Tuesday afternoon. The petition writers oppose dismantling "this great cultural exhibit."

Madison arts leader accused of pretending to be Native

A Madison arts leader who claimed to be Indigenous has come under fire after allegations surfaced online that they fabricated their identity.

Kay LeClaire co-owned an Indigenous tattoo and art space and held a paid residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on cultural appropriation of Indigenous communities. They also advocated publicly on Native issues, were paid to speak at a nonprofit's dinner, and at one point joined a state task force on missing and murdered Indigenous women, according to reporters Kelly Meyerhofer and Frank Vaisvilas.

In an online forum in late November, an anonymous user posted extensive genealogical and Census research to suggest that LeClaire had no Indigenous heritage.

Now, Native leaders are raising concerns about so-called "pretendians" who falsely claim an Indigenous identity for self-gain.

Here's a key quote:

“Adopting a Native identity might also be perceived by pretendians as ‘value added’ or a ‘competitive edge’ when they want to compete for, or steal, resources,” said renowed Oneida bead artist Karen Ann Hoffman. “Those resources might be jobs, academic positions, scholarships, acceptance into art venues, policy-making boards, promotions and more.”

Samantha Brown loves Madison

The queen of travel television has come to Madison.

Longtime travel show host Samantha Brown visits Wisconsin's capital in an episode of her PBS series "Samantha Brown's Places to Love" airing Jan. 20.

She does it all: tastes Wisconsin cheeses, judges a mustard-tasting competition and learns about curling from Olympian Becca Hamilton, among other activities, according to publicity materials.

