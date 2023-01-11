Read full article on original website
10 close-to-home ice fishing spots to visit this winter with the whole family
Salt Lake City — If you don't ski or snowboard, winter in Utah can feel never-ending. But another great way to get outdoors is heading to a nearby lake for an afternoon or weekend of ice fishing. There are a lot of options in Utah when it comes to...
DWR confirms avian flu in wild birds in 4 additional counties in Utah
Salt Lake City — The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds in Utah was confirmed in April 2022, and now the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has confirmed the virus has been detected in birds in four additional counties since September. The virus had...
DWR, UDOT and other partners construct several structures to help wildlife and fish safely migrate across Utah in 2022
Salt Lake City — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Department of Transportation, as well as other partners, are working hard to reduce wildlife/vehicle collisions around the state and to make it easier for wildlife and fish to make important annual migrations. In 2022, the agencies and other partners installed six structures to help fish and wildlife migrate in Utah.
Work For Us Wednesday – Jan. 11
Today we’re posting three positions. Please click on the included links for more information or to apply. Come join UDOT’s workforce and help keep Utah moving. Recruitment #35492 – Transportation Technician II, Region Two – Murray. Opened 12/21/2022, closes when filled. Click here to apply. Recruitment...
Welcome to our New Staff!
Over the past few months, the Utah State Archives staff have been sifting through resumes and conducting interviews in order to grow our team! After a competitive and insightful process, we are happy to introduce our new USHRAB (Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board) Executive Secretary and Local Government Archivist and new Reformatting Specialist. Let’s get to know them….
