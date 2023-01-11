ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
utah.gov

DWR confirms avian flu in wild birds in 4 additional counties in Utah

Salt Lake City — The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds in Utah was confirmed in April 2022, and now the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has confirmed the virus has been detected in birds in four additional counties since September. The virus had...
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

DWR, UDOT and other partners construct several structures to help wildlife and fish safely migrate across Utah in 2022

Salt Lake City — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Department of Transportation, as well as other partners, are working hard to reduce wildlife/vehicle collisions around the state and to make it easier for wildlife and fish to make important annual migrations. In 2022, the agencies and other partners installed six structures to help fish and wildlife migrate in Utah.
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

Work For Us Wednesday – Jan. 11

Today we’re posting three positions. Please click on the included links for more information or to apply. Come join UDOT’s workforce and help keep Utah moving. Recruitment #35492 – Transportation Technician II, Region Two – Murray. Opened 12/21/2022, closes when filled. Click here to apply. Recruitment...
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

Welcome to our New Staff!

Over the past few months, the Utah State Archives staff have been sifting through resumes and conducting interviews in order to grow our team! After a competitive and insightful process, we are happy to introduce our new USHRAB (Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board) Executive Secretary and Local Government Archivist and new Reformatting Specialist. Let’s get to know them….
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy