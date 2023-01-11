Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Florida
Tigers put in a must-win scenario, look to get back to .500 in conference play.
No. 4 Alabama confident ahead of clash with LSU
No. 4 Alabama has its sights set on winning the SEC championship, while LSU is just trying to find its
South Carolina holds off Kentucky in stunning upset
Meechie Johnson scored 26 points as South Carolina led wire-to-wire in a 71-68 road win Tuesday night over the Kentucky
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Police called in as Olivia Dunne fans mob gymnastics meet: ‘Scary, disturbing, and cringey’
A high-powered college gymnastics meet between the LSU Tigers and Utah Utes on Friday night was upended by fans who came to the arena in Salt Lake City to see LSU star Olivia Dunne.Ms Dunne, 20, is one of the biggest stars in college athletics – a rarity for gymnastics. She has more than 6 million followers on TikTok, nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, and a name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation of some $2.5m.Her status as a social media star drew a number of fans out to the season-opening clash between Utah and LSU, but the spectacle...
Texas A&M takes it to No. 20 Missouri in blowout win
Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and dished out six assists to lead Texas A&M past No. 20 Missouri 82-64 Wednesday
Sophomore LSU edge rusher enters transfer portal
LSU’s depth at the edge took another major hit on Thursday as sophomore linebacker outside linebacker Zavier Carter entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. Carter, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, appeared in seven games as a true freshman and...
No. 15 Arkansas takes slow SEC start on road to Vanderbilt
When they meet for the first time this season Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn., No. 15 Arkansas and Vanderbilt need
No. 21 Auburn uses strong second half to hold off Ole Miss
Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points and sophomore Johni Broome posted his fourth consecutive double-double to lead No. 21 Auburn
Comments / 0