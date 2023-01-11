It was a tough loss for the Kentucky Wildcats after they put themselves in a hole in the first 20 minutes. Head coach John Calipari said the team lost it during that time period, despite a comeback attempt in the second half. In the 71-68 loss, Kentucky outscored South Carolina 36-29 in the final 20 minutes, but the 10-point deficit going into the locker room ended up being too much to overcome. The Wildcats also lost star freshman Cason Wallace to an injury after just eight minutes on the floor.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO