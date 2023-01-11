ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SFGate

Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportingalert.com

Texas A&M takes it to No. 20 Missouri in blowout win

Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and dished out six assists to lead Texas A&M past No. 20 Missouri 82-64 Wednesday in College Station, Texas. Dexter Dennis had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference). Wade...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

John Calipari says Kentucky 'lost game in first half' vs. South Carolina

It was a tough loss for the Kentucky Wildcats after they put themselves in a hole in the first 20 minutes. Head coach John Calipari said the team lost it during that time period, despite a comeback attempt in the second half. In the 71-68 loss, Kentucky outscored South Carolina 36-29 in the final 20 minutes, but the 10-point deficit going into the locker room ended up being too much to overcome. The Wildcats also lost star freshman Cason Wallace to an injury after just eight minutes on the floor.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Kentucky

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Raven Johnson is coming off of arguably the best game of her young career. She had seven points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals and played a career-high 22 minutes. It was the first time in her career that Johnson played over 20 minutes.
COLUMBIA, SC

