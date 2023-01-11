Read full article on original website
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt in an SEC evening affair. The Volunteers are scorching-hot and are in the top 5, entering the strong part of conference play.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Georgia Basketball vs Mississippi State Preview
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to bounce back after Saturday's loss as they take on the Bulldogs of Mississippi State
sportingalert.com
Texas A&M takes it to No. 20 Missouri in blowout win
Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and dished out six assists to lead Texas A&M past No. 20 Missouri 82-64 Wednesday in College Station, Texas. Dexter Dennis had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference). Wade...
Everything Lamont Paris, players said after South Carolina's win over Kentucky
The South Carolina basketball team built an early 15-point lead and staved off a late rally to take down Kentucky 71-68 in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. It was the first time since 2009 that the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) won on the home court of the Wildcats (10-6, 1-3). Point...
John Calipari says Kentucky 'lost game in first half' vs. South Carolina
It was a tough loss for the Kentucky Wildcats after they put themselves in a hole in the first 20 minutes. Head coach John Calipari said the team lost it during that time period, despite a comeback attempt in the second half. In the 71-68 loss, Kentucky outscored South Carolina 36-29 in the final 20 minutes, but the 10-point deficit going into the locker room ended up being too much to overcome. The Wildcats also lost star freshman Cason Wallace to an injury after just eight minutes on the floor.
South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Kentucky
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Raven Johnson is coming off of arguably the best game of her young career. She had seven points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals and played a career-high 22 minutes. It was the first time in her career that Johnson played over 20 minutes.
