Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
Beth Averill

Tips for choosing a preschool for your child

Booking a preschool tour is a huge step for moms and dads. You may have been your little one's only caregivers since birth. Thinking about giving up that role is difficult for parents. You know, however, going to preschool is a great opportunity for your child to learn new things, socialize with other kids, and get ready for kindergarten.
Why being bilingual can open doors for children with developmental disabilities, not close them

When parents learn their child has a developmental disability, they often have questions about what their child may or may not be able to do. Children with developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, often have challenges and delays in language development. And for some families, one of these questions may be: "Will speaking two languages be detrimental to their development?"

