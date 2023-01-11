Read full article on original website
Related
Build respect and teach the teacher: five back-to-school tips for parents of children with disabilities
Equal access to education has been a hard-won right. As a teacher and parent I understand that while laws might demand the inclusion of all children, achieving this is not always easy. To help relieve some anxiety, here are my five top tips for starting the school year off right.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Upworthy
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
As pandemic aid ends, many schools struggle to fund meals for kids
The end of a pandemic-relief program to provide free breakfast and lunch to all of America's schoolchildren means renewed financial hardships for families and schools around the U.S. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, and other pandemic spending bills funded free meals...
Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.
This article originally appeared on 08.12.15Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.
Tips for choosing a preschool for your child
Booking a preschool tour is a huge step for moms and dads. You may have been your little one's only caregivers since birth. Thinking about giving up that role is difficult for parents. You know, however, going to preschool is a great opportunity for your child to learn new things, socialize with other kids, and get ready for kindergarten.
21-Year-Old Black Woman with Autism Makes History in Beauty Industry
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson made history last month when she became the first autistic Black woman in US history to open up a beauty bar. Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Stockbridge, located about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta, is a full-service salon providing hair and beauty services to a wide array of clients.
Your guide to free, affordable resources to improve your child's reading skills
Finding affordable educational resources for your child can be a difficult task for any parent. We're gathering as many free and low-cost avenues to help your child and their reading proficiency.
Phys.org
Why being bilingual can open doors for children with developmental disabilities, not close them
When parents learn their child has a developmental disability, they often have questions about what their child may or may not be able to do. Children with developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, often have challenges and delays in language development. And for some families, one of these questions may be: "Will speaking two languages be detrimental to their development?"
Always watching: Students, instructors weigh in on Proctorio’s testing surveillance and impact on mental health
Proctorio aims at preventing cheating through locking down browsers and recording student environments. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Most students think not knowing the course content would cause the most stress on exam day, but the flaws in a commonly used remote testing tool provide one more worry.
Comments / 0