One-time Netflix star Spencer Rattler is putting off the NFL for a bit to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for another season. That means he will be away from his high school sweetheart for a little longer. But Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, isn’t shy about showing how proud she is of her boyfriend. They’ve been together since they were teens, and she even appeared in QB1: Beyond the Lights. So we reveal more about her background in this Yazmina Gonzalez wiki.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO