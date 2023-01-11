ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision

Spencer Rattler on Tuesday announced his decision about the 2023 season. The South Carolina quarterback posted a video on social media to announce that he was returning to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The video began with a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character changes his mind and announces... The post Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Yazmina Gonzalez, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend

One-time Netflix star Spencer Rattler is putting off the NFL for a bit to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for another season. That means he will be away from his high school sweetheart for a little longer. But Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, isn’t shy about showing how proud she is of her boyfriend. They’ve been together since they were teens, and she even appeared in QB1: Beyond the Lights. So we reveal more about her background in this Yazmina Gonzalez wiki.
COLUMBIA, SC

