RALEIGH, N.C. -- If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready. Greg Gantt has been ready for his opportunity for a while, and he's finally getting a chance to shine. During his first 47 games with NC State, Gantt played a grand total of 61 minutes with five points, 16 rebounds, two steals, one block and two assists. That was due, in large part, to the fact that he hasn't been healthy enough to play, dealing with nagging injuries that carried over from practice last fall and then early on this season. He had only played in five games this season, never totaling more than 14 minutes.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO