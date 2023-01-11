Read full article on original website
Related
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
Live Updates: Wake Forest 90, Florida State 75 - FINAL
Florida State will take the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. to play against Wake Forest in the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022-23 regular season. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be shown on the ACC Network, with Cory Alexander and Randolph Childress on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream can be found here.
Greg Gantt seizing his opportunity with NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready. Greg Gantt has been ready for his opportunity for a while, and he's finally getting a chance to shine. During his first 47 games with NC State, Gantt played a grand total of 61 minutes with five points, 16 rebounds, two steals, one block and two assists. That was due, in large part, to the fact that he hasn't been healthy enough to play, dealing with nagging injuries that carried over from practice last fall and then early on this season. He had only played in five games this season, never totaling more than 14 minutes.
Five takeaways from No. 13 Virginia's win over North Carolina
After falling to unraked Pittsburgh last week, the Cavaliers faced another challenge from an unranked opponent, this time in the form of North Carolina. UNC lost First Team All-ACC honoree Armando Bacot to injury not even two minutes into the game while fellow starting forward Pete Nance was already out due to injury, yet the Tar Heels still gave the Hoos a run for their money.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
UNC’s Pete Nance Strikes Uncertain Tone on Injury Return Status
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pete Nance isn’t sure if his strained back will allow him to return this weekend for North Carolina’s next basketball game, and he’s not entirely certain on the specifics of the manner in which the injury originally occurred about two weeks ago.
Tar Heel Concerns: UNC Falls To Virginia, Fall To 11-6
Matt Norlander joins Brandon Baylor to discuss the Tar Heels concerns as they fall to 9th in the ACC.
UNC vs. UVA Preview
No. 22 UNC looks for its second win in a row against a skidding Virginia team that has lost three of its last four games.
WRAL
Future of online sports betting in NC gets new twist
A big win for your team could mean a big payday for you. WRAL Investigates how legal online sports betting in North Carolina could be changing in a major way. A big win for your team could mean a big payday for you. WRAL Investigates how legal online sports betting in North Carolina could be changing in a major way.
Comments / 0