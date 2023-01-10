ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goholycross.com

11 different players record points as men’s ice hockey downs Air Force

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team defeated Air Force Academy, 5-2, in American Hockey Association action Friday night at the Hart Center. Air Force falls to 6-13-2 (2-8-1 AHA), while the Crusaders improve to 6-13-12 (5-7-1 AHA). THE GOALTENDERS:. Crusaders: junior Jason Grande - 5-3-1,...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men’s basketball falls at Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Senior forward Gerrale Gates posted 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots, but the Holy Cross men's basketball team was defeated by Lehigh 76-58 at Stabler Arena. The Crusaders fall to 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the Patriot League, while the Mountain Hawks improve to 8-8 on the year and 3-2 in the conference.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy