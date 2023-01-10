BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Senior forward Gerrale Gates posted 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots, but the Holy Cross men's basketball team was defeated by Lehigh 76-58 at Stabler Arena. The Crusaders fall to 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the Patriot League, while the Mountain Hawks improve to 8-8 on the year and 3-2 in the conference.

