California State

It’s rainy season. We should be prepared for this since it happens every year, just like fire season. Instead Newsome once again has to beg the federal government to bail us out. The Democratic Party has destroyed this State

AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”

The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County residents could receive disaster relief grocery card

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Yolo County residents impacted by the recent power outages could receive a disaster relief grocery card.The Yolo Food Bank is working with PG&E to distribute a second round of disaster relief grocery cards.In the coming days, 1,700 grocery cards will be distributed. One hundred of those cards will be given out Thursday at the Yolo Food Bank at 9:30 a.m. 
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Roseville ranked 7th for happiest residents in the US

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville has been ranked among the U.S. cities with the happiest residents, according to a new study. The study, conducted by SmartAsset.com, factored in the cost of living, physical and mental health, and overall quality of life. They analyzed 200 of the largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The analysis was based on 13 metrics falling into three categories including personal finance, well-being and quality of life.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties

January 10, 2023 - WASHINGTON — California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity

Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa.    Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals.    Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir.    "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
NAPA, CA
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING

Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Sacramento River level reaches close to historic highs

The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows the water level just a few feet below. Sacramento River level reaches close to historic …. The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows...
SACRAMENTO, CA
