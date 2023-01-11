ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Illinois braces for Michigan St. and its 7-game winning streak

The increased role of the transfer portal has changed the landscape for many big-time schools. That’s why the continuity in Michigan State’s program this season stands out. Most of the Spartans’ rotation players from last season are still playing key roles. That chemistry helped them collect a big...
EAST LANSING, MI
Sandfort rallies Iowa past Michigan in overtime, 93-84

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Payton Sandfort scored Iowa’s final seven points in regulation to tie it, then got off to a fast start with five of his team’s first six points in overtime as the Hawkeyes knocked off Michigan 93-84 on Thursday night. Iowa trailed 77-70 with 2:18 left...
IOWA CITY, IA

