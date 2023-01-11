Read full article on original website
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mantas avenge earlier loss to Bulldogs
ENGLEWOOD — Taylor Orris had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Lemon Bay took control midway through the second quarter and defeated DeSoto County, 63-48, Tuesday night.
All “A” Classic: Brossart teams advance to 10th Region title games with dominant semifinal wins
The Brossart boys and girls basketball teams rolled to easy victories in the semifinals of the 10th Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday and they’ll play another double-header in the championship finals on Thursday at Paris High School. The Mustangs’ opponents will be Bracken County in the...
Inside Nova
Jan. 10 high school girls basketball roundup: Woodbridge tops Colgan
WOODBRIDGE 53, COLGAN 50: Gabby Jackson led Woodbridge (2-2, 3-10) with 23 points and Trinity Henderson added 12. Audrey Williams scored 14 points and AJ Jones 11 for Colgan (2-2, 7-7). Colgan led 27-25 at halftime and converted 10 3-pointers for the game. Williams led the team with four. POTOMAC...
Seniors lead Conner boys basketball team to first victory over CovCath since 2008-09 season
That’s a question that nagged Conner boys basketball teams for the last 13 seasons before they finally found a solution on Tuesday when the Cougars visited CovCath and came away with a 74-68 victory. Conner snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Colonels that began in the 2008-09 season....
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tampa Catholic knocks down ten 3-pointers in win over Clearwater Calvary Christian
TAMPA, Fla.- The last time Clearwater Calvary Christian and Tampa Catholic crossed paths was in last year's Class 3A state playoffs, in which the latter came away with a 66-55 victory. Fast forward to this season and both teams entered the contest having high aspirations in the same ...
High school boys basketball: Southview's Micah Bays scores 43 in OT victory over Napoleon
Micah Bays went off for 43 points, 11 in overtime, to help Southview edge Napoleon 67-65 for a Northern Lakes League boys basketball victory on Tuesday. Bays hit a pair of 3-pointers in the overtime period and finished 15 of 18 at the free-throw line for Southview (5-5, 2-3 NLL). Caden Kruse scored 21 points (three 3-pointers) to pace Napoleon (6-6, 1-4), which trailed 35-24 at halftime. Kellen Ressler had 19 points (four 3-pointers) and Blake Wolf had 10. NORTHVIEW 64, ANTHONY WAYNE 57
