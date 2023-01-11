ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jan. 10 high school girls basketball roundup: Woodbridge tops Colgan

WOODBRIDGE 53, COLGAN 50: Gabby Jackson led Woodbridge (2-2, 3-10) with 23 points and Trinity Henderson added 12. Audrey Williams scored 14 points and AJ Jones 11 for Colgan (2-2, 7-7). Colgan led 27-25 at halftime and converted 10 3-pointers for the game. Williams led the team with four. POTOMAC...
High school boys basketball: Southview's Micah Bays scores 43 in OT vic­tory over Na­po­leon

Micah Bays went off for 43 points, 11 in overtime, to help Southview edge Napoleon 67-65 for a Northern Lakes League boys basketball victory on Tuesday. Bays hit a pair of 3-pointers in the overtime period and finished 15 of 18 at the free-throw line for Southview (5-5, 2-3 NLL). Caden Kruse scored 21 points (three 3-pointers) to pace Napoleon (6-6, 1-4), which trailed 35-24 at halftime. Kellen Ressler had 19 points (four 3-pointers) and Blake Wolf had 10. NORTHVIEW 64, ANTHONY WAYNE 57
