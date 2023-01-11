ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Business owner joins forces with local pastors to reduce crime

There’s power in numbers, it’s a lesson bestowed on Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza since he was a kid. That’s why he’s partnering with local pastors, police, and city leaders to stop crime in his area. “We’re not looking to point any fingers. We just want everyone to come together, let’s all get our ideas together and see what we can do,” he said.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police, Homeland Security investigation ongoing at a home in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Colonie say they are assisting in an investigation on Thelma Street in Colonie. We're told that this is an active investigation led by Homeland Security. Technicians can be seen searching a home and a nearby vehicle. At one point it appeared materials were...
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Glens Falls Police investigating three armed robbery incidents within 36 hours

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls are looking for a suspect or suspects in three armed robberies within a 36 hour period. According to an official with the city of Glens Falls, back on January 10th, at around 11:30, a suspect wearing black clothing and a black face mask walked up to victims in the area of Larose Street and Broad Street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Two charged after multiple complaints of endangering minors in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Two people each face charges alleging they endangered minors in several Saratoga County communities. On Monday, Jan. 9, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Michael T. May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, both of Saratoga Springs, after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both subjects endangering minors in the Towns of Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau, and the City of Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Current and past state leaders speak to issues raised in State of the State

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — There were big name current and former state leaders at the capitol Tuesday for the address. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli was talking to me about the money, the revenue needed to pay for programs Hochul is pushing for, especially in the wake of federal pandemic relief funds drying up.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Flights out of Albany International Airport delayed by FAA computer outage

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Federal Aviation Administration says they have lifted the ground stop stemming from a computer issues that left flights grounded nationwide. The FAA reported via twitter that they are working to restore their "Notice to Air Mission System" According to officials with the Albany International...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons uses Strong Second Half to Beat Northville

Albany, NY (WRGB) — In Boy's High School Basketball, Northville came down to Schenectady to take on Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons. Coming out of the half, It was all tied up at 28 a piece, but the momentum swung heavy in the favor of Bishop Gibbons starting with a three from Jaquare Jones. The kid can shoot and he can dish it too as he drops a dime to Zakahria Archie right after his three ball. Archie, the big man, makes it rain from three point land. He had a huge second half, hitting 3 three-pointers. He was crucial on the defensive side of the ball as well. Archie came away with a MONSTER block that got the crowd going.
NORTHVILLE, NY

