Business owner joins forces with local pastors to reduce crime
There’s power in numbers, it’s a lesson bestowed on Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza since he was a kid. That’s why he’s partnering with local pastors, police, and city leaders to stop crime in his area. “We’re not looking to point any fingers. We just want everyone to come together, let’s all get our ideas together and see what we can do,” he said.
Missing Memories: Decades old wedding album found at Albany International Airport
The Albany international airport is trying to return a lost wedding photo album. Every now and then officials at Albany International Airport go through the lost and found department to look for items that possibly have sentimental value. They say the wedding album was left at a terminal, likely dating...
Police, Homeland Security investigation ongoing at a home in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Colonie say they are assisting in an investigation on Thelma Street in Colonie. We're told that this is an active investigation led by Homeland Security. Technicians can be seen searching a home and a nearby vehicle. At one point it appeared materials were...
Decoder helps parents crack secret 'emoji code' drug dealers using to connect with kids
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It's a secret code, no parent wants their kids to use. Drug dealers have created a language to talk to kids in order to buy drugs and it's one that looks pretty innocent. Now, Saratoga County, is distributing a solution for parents, a drug code decoder of sorts.
Glens Falls Police investigating three armed robbery incidents within 36 hours
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls are looking for a suspect or suspects in three armed robberies within a 36 hour period. According to an official with the city of Glens Falls, back on January 10th, at around 11:30, a suspect wearing black clothing and a black face mask walked up to victims in the area of Larose Street and Broad Street.
Officials, businesses and workers contemplate future of minimum wage
Saratoga — One of the biggest ovations at Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State came as she announced a minimum wage proposal, saying she wanted to tie hourly pay to inflation. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased from $13.20 to $14.20 in Upstate New York, but some...
Two charged after multiple complaints of endangering minors in Saratoga County
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Two people each face charges alleging they endangered minors in several Saratoga County communities. On Monday, Jan. 9, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Michael T. May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, both of Saratoga Springs, after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both subjects endangering minors in the Towns of Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau, and the City of Saratoga Springs.
Current and past state leaders speak to issues raised in State of the State
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — There were big name current and former state leaders at the capitol Tuesday for the address. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli was talking to me about the money, the revenue needed to pay for programs Hochul is pushing for, especially in the wake of federal pandemic relief funds drying up.
Rensselaer Co. BOE Commissioner to face judge: County works to regain voter trust
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Rensselaer County has seen a number of election related investigations. Most recently, former GOP Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield, who is set to face a judge in federal court Wednesday for fraudulently obtaining and filing absentee ballots. Schofield’s attorney says he plans to...
One year later, on a boy and his dog, making a difference baking tog treats
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — Back to business, the dog biscuit business, that is. A Duanesburg boy's efforts to help a local animal shelter take on new meaning!. It's a bond that can never be broken, a boy and his dog,. 12-year-old Jacks Norris of Duanesburg got Marlee from the...
Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
Ribbon cutting for clean energy manufacturing, more jobs to the Capital Region
SLINGERLANDS, NY (WRGB) — Thursday Senator Chuck Schumer announced the opening of a new tech park factory . The new Plug Power factory is focused on clean energy manufacturing by making hydrogen fuel cells to replace conventional batteries. Schumer said the factory will create more than 1,600 jobs. The...
More restaurants, people participating in "Dry January" to reset in the new year
We are about halfway through the month, and that means we are halfway through "Dry January." People lookin to get healthy are cutting alcohol for the month, and the trend is on the rise. For years, Slidin' Dirty owner Tim Taney has been hearing about Dry January, but he never...
Flights out of Albany International Airport delayed by FAA computer outage
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Federal Aviation Administration says they have lifted the ground stop stemming from a computer issues that left flights grounded nationwide. The FAA reported via twitter that they are working to restore their "Notice to Air Mission System" According to officials with the Albany International...
On thin ice; warmer than usual winter temps means ice may be too thin to walk on
BALLSTON LAKE, NY (WRGB) — Whether you enjoy ice fishing, ice skating, or other types ice related activities, the one thing you need to do them is have a thick enough layer of ice. And so far, the lack of consistently below freezing temperatures has kept many local lakes...
Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons uses Strong Second Half to Beat Northville
Albany, NY (WRGB) — In Boy's High School Basketball, Northville came down to Schenectady to take on Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons. Coming out of the half, It was all tied up at 28 a piece, but the momentum swung heavy in the favor of Bishop Gibbons starting with a three from Jaquare Jones. The kid can shoot and he can dish it too as he drops a dime to Zakahria Archie right after his three ball. Archie, the big man, makes it rain from three point land. He had a huge second half, hitting 3 three-pointers. He was crucial on the defensive side of the ball as well. Archie came away with a MONSTER block that got the crowd going.
