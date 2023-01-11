Albany, NY (WRGB) — In Boy's High School Basketball, Northville came down to Schenectady to take on Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons. Coming out of the half, It was all tied up at 28 a piece, but the momentum swung heavy in the favor of Bishop Gibbons starting with a three from Jaquare Jones. The kid can shoot and he can dish it too as he drops a dime to Zakahria Archie right after his three ball. Archie, the big man, makes it rain from three point land. He had a huge second half, hitting 3 three-pointers. He was crucial on the defensive side of the ball as well. Archie came away with a MONSTER block that got the crowd going.

NORTHVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO