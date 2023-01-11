Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Future
"It's a little raw right now," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said of his future after losing to the Lions in Week 18.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Bears' Big Day, Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future Signal New Day in NFC North
Bears' big day, Rodgers' uncertain future signal new day in NFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for as long as memory serves. There have been seasons where the Bears or Minnesota Vikings cycle up and make the playoffs or...
Competing schools team up to Sting Cancer
Cloudy but mild temperatures continue. Windy Thursday. The company spun off from University of Wisconsin-Madison research. InSideOut Initiative promotes purpose of high school sports. Updated: 7 hours ago. The WIAA teams up with the Packers to work on character and team building in school athletics. Leavy-Carter pleads not guilty to...
Green Bay schools task force meets with consultant on 10-year plan
Parents and students expressed their frustration to the school board while getting an update on the school repairs. Austin Straubel airport clears up after chaotic morning. Travel agencies scrambled while passengers were forced to be patient after the FAA's nationwide computer outage. School board gets update on reopening Menominee Mich....
Menominee Mich. students could return to high school next week
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While most students around the country have been back in their classrooms since fall, high school students in Menominee, Michigan, are still doing virtual learning. The high school has been empty for months. First, heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooding on the second...
There’s Always Next Year: Green Bay Packers Announce 2023 Opponents
The Green Bay Packers got bounced from the postseason before it officially started. Following a heartbreaking home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Packers fans are now turning their attention to the offseason and what's ahead. Part of the offseason is learning of your opponents for the upcoming season....
