Spokane, WA

Michele Michael
1d ago

i have a feeling this place wont last long .with cost of living and avista going up..who can afford seafood. especially crab at $32a plate.ill probably try it. but i quit eating out .too expensive....tips. good luck. the service nowadays sucks anyway. customer service went down the drain..

4
mona mattfeldt
1d ago

I'm not sure what the interior looks like but it is a former fast food place...and it sounds as though it's gonna be $32 a plate?? tips probably won't be that great. quality/quantity/service has not improved since covid in fact I leel like portions have become smaller, price's are higher and some people should not be servers. try going to breakfast or lunch at an actual restaurant for under $20...and the price of a soda/iced tea is like $3.50-4.00, it's rediculous.

4
Shannon houston
1d ago

That server is a friends of mine daughter and they fired her because of the fact that she told them that it was illegal.thry are also charging their waitresses and waiters a 1% fee for anyone who pays with credit card so I would be weary bout eating there because if they can skimp around on things like pay imagine the other short cuts hr might try and do especially with the quality of food and freshness

2
 

KREM2

Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Center Square

Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Where does the Camp Hope money go?

The East Central Spokane homeless encampment known as Camp Hope has shrunk considerably since it moved to the neighborhood a year ago. But while many campers have moved elsewhere, the money is still flowing. It's unclear how much money has been, or will be, spent. From what we've gathered for...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KING 5

Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Dozens of flights delayed at Spokane International Airport after nationwide outage

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of flights at Spokane International Airport were delayed on Wednesday morning after the FAA grounded all domestic flights. The FAA said in an advisory that the problem was due to an outage with its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). The system provides information to pilots and air traffic controllers about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, according to the FAA.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A Spokane, Washington, man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
GREAT FALLS, MT
inlander.com

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene schools discuss new winter break schedules

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Last month, Coeur d’Alene students didn’t start winter break until December 23, which frustrated many families. Their feedback on this is why the Coeur d’Alene Public school District is now asking those families to weigh in on two different winter break dates for the 2023-24 school year.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

List: Spokane events happening this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date and attend one of many events taking place in Spokane this week. Some events taking place include a fair to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, the Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, and a Professional Bull Riders show.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane city officials asking for public feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials are asking for community feedback on Spokane rental housing at a town hall listening session on Tuesday. The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance. Participants will also be welcome to share feedback guided by rental-related topics. Each participant who chooses to speak will have three minutes to comment.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane tenants, landlords meet with city leaders to discuss rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local landlords and tenants met with city leaders Tuesday night, discussing the future of renting in Spokane. The packed meeting was the first that both landlords and tenants were together. In November, the Spokane City Council deferred a landlord tenant ordinance to together more feedback. Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane City Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

