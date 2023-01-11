i have a feeling this place wont last long .with cost of living and avista going up..who can afford seafood. especially crab at $32a plate.ill probably try it. but i quit eating out .too expensive....tips. good luck. the service nowadays sucks anyway. customer service went down the drain..
I'm not sure what the interior looks like but it is a former fast food place...and it sounds as though it's gonna be $32 a plate?? tips probably won't be that great. quality/quantity/service has not improved since covid in fact I leel like portions have become smaller, price's are higher and some people should not be servers. try going to breakfast or lunch at an actual restaurant for under $20...and the price of a soda/iced tea is like $3.50-4.00, it's rediculous.
That server is a friends of mine daughter and they fired her because of the fact that she told them that it was illegal.thry are also charging their waitresses and waiters a 1% fee for anyone who pays with credit card so I would be weary bout eating there because if they can skimp around on things like pay imagine the other short cuts hr might try and do especially with the quality of food and freshness
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
