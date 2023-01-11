ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week

207 NW 10th Ave., 971-420-3630, cosmicbliss.com. Noon-8 pm Sunday-Wednesday, noon-9 pm Thursday-Saturday. January might seem like a strange time to recommend chowing down on ice cream, but if you think about it, it’s really when you should be indulging in a summertime staple. Once all of the holiday decorations have come down and you’re left with gray, chilly winter days, there’s no better treat to encourage you to dream of July. There’s also a new scoop shop in town worth trying out before the summer rush: Eugene-based Cosmic Bliss, which is good news for those with dietary restrictions. There is both grass-fed dairy and plant-based ice cream, and everything is gluten free.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Five (or Six) Secrets for Making Great Non-Alcoholic Drinks at Home

Matt Mount noticed it just like everybody else who pours drinks for a living. A well-traveled Portland bartender (Colosso, Paley’s Place) who spent many years at House Spirits (the original creators of Aviation Gin, and now called Westward Whiskey), Mount currently mixes up the medicine for his own company Merit Badge, a craft cocktail and bar catering service.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Blockbuster Birria Cart Birrieria La Plaza Will Open a Southeast Portland Restaurant

Before quesabirria became a phenomenon in Portland proper, Birrieria La Plaza owner Oracio Hernandez and his family set up a lipstick-red food cart in a Stark Street lot, serving a chile-braised beef recipe passed down by the women in his family for generations. The birria recipe — which traveled from Los Espinos De Carreon, Jalisco to East Portland — relies on a bubbling pot of beef, guajillos, chile de arbol, and oranges, tenderizing and developing a remarkable depth of flavor. It lands in tortillas with cheese, spanning a variety of different preparations: folded into tortillas crisped in oil, tucked into something like a quesadilla. And Portland fell in love.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE
Eater

After a Lengthy Closure, Longstanding Portland Spots Besaw’s and Solo Club Will Reopen

In 1903, George Besaw and Medric Liberty opened a beer parlor in Northwest Portland, with the help of legendary brewer Henry Weinhard. In its time, Besaw’s has taken on a number of different personas — diner, soda fountain, brunch cafe — and, in 2016, it even reopened in a glitzy new space after being forced out of its previous location. The pandemic shut down the restaurant and its sibling, Solo Club, but as many other locations reopened following the distribution of vaccines, Besaw’s reintroduction was short-lived, followed by another indefinite closure. The restaurant’s future was unclear.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Jan. 11-17, 2023)

Kelly’s Olympian, Portland’s third-oldest continuously operating bar and restaurant, is rumored to have hosted a speakeasy in the basement during Prohibition. Now, all the booze is aboveboard and served on the main floor, often accompanied by live music. The upcoming midweek lineup promises to be heartfelt, upbeat and eclectic. Don’t miss Boston alternative hip-hop artist Juma and two Portland crooners, Madison Shanley and Lil Ang. This event is part of Portland Music Month. Kelly’s Olympian, 426 SW Washington St., 503-228-3669, portlandmusicmonth.org. 8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 11. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 21+.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips

Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
PORTLAND, OR
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Portland

One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Is the “Gary Safe” Building on MLK About to Become an Audi Dealership?

Address: 1601 NE Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd. How long it’s been empty: More than a decade. Why it’s empty: The safe company needed more space back in the day. Rita “Bo” Brown was known as the “Gentleman Bank Robber” because she dressed like a man while she plied her trade in the Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Seattle-based George Jackson Brigade, an anarcho-communist group that aimed to overthrow the U.S. government, she held up at least seven banks in the 1970s.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Shows of the Week: Portland Still Loves ILOVEMAKONNEN

Perhaps no artist epitomizes the anything-goes spirit of Atlanta hip-hop than rapper, singer and onetime Portland resident ILOVEMAKONNEN. Coming to national prominence in 2014 with the weeknight party anthem “Tuesday,” the man born Makonnen Sheran continues to captivate audiences with his untrained warble, which connects the drunken singalongs of Biz Markie, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Busta Rhymes with the new generation of soul-rap belters like Rod Wave. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

‘Gem of Portland,’ Blue Diamond hit by thieves again

Northeast Portland's blues-and-jazz hotspot, the Blue Diamond, made it through COVID. But since August 2022 the venue has been targeted by thieves multiple times who made off with thousands of dollars. Last week, the bar was hit again -- and this time the ATM was ripped from its bolts and stolen along with thousands of dollars from the safe.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins

Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy