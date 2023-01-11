Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
207 NW 10th Ave., 971-420-3630, cosmicbliss.com. Noon-8 pm Sunday-Wednesday, noon-9 pm Thursday-Saturday. January might seem like a strange time to recommend chowing down on ice cream, but if you think about it, it’s really when you should be indulging in a summertime staple. Once all of the holiday decorations have come down and you’re left with gray, chilly winter days, there’s no better treat to encourage you to dream of July. There’s also a new scoop shop in town worth trying out before the summer rush: Eugene-based Cosmic Bliss, which is good news for those with dietary restrictions. There is both grass-fed dairy and plant-based ice cream, and everything is gluten free.
WWEEK
Five (or Six) Secrets for Making Great Non-Alcoholic Drinks at Home
Matt Mount noticed it just like everybody else who pours drinks for a living. A well-traveled Portland bartender (Colosso, Paley’s Place) who spent many years at House Spirits (the original creators of Aviation Gin, and now called Westward Whiskey), Mount currently mixes up the medicine for his own company Merit Badge, a craft cocktail and bar catering service.
Eater
Blockbuster Birria Cart Birrieria La Plaza Will Open a Southeast Portland Restaurant
Before quesabirria became a phenomenon in Portland proper, Birrieria La Plaza owner Oracio Hernandez and his family set up a lipstick-red food cart in a Stark Street lot, serving a chile-braised beef recipe passed down by the women in his family for generations. The birria recipe — which traveled from Los Espinos De Carreon, Jalisco to East Portland — relies on a bubbling pot of beef, guajillos, chile de arbol, and oranges, tenderizing and developing a remarkable depth of flavor. It lands in tortillas with cheese, spanning a variety of different preparations: folded into tortillas crisped in oil, tucked into something like a quesadilla. And Portland fell in love.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
23 ways to experience hygge in Portland
This Danish concept emphasizes all things comfortable and cozy.
Eater
After a Lengthy Closure, Longstanding Portland Spots Besaw’s and Solo Club Will Reopen
In 1903, George Besaw and Medric Liberty opened a beer parlor in Northwest Portland, with the help of legendary brewer Henry Weinhard. In its time, Besaw’s has taken on a number of different personas — diner, soda fountain, brunch cafe — and, in 2016, it even reopened in a glitzy new space after being forced out of its previous location. The pandemic shut down the restaurant and its sibling, Solo Club, but as many other locations reopened following the distribution of vaccines, Besaw’s reintroduction was short-lived, followed by another indefinite closure. The restaurant’s future was unclear.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Jan. 11-17, 2023)
Kelly’s Olympian, Portland’s third-oldest continuously operating bar and restaurant, is rumored to have hosted a speakeasy in the basement during Prohibition. Now, all the booze is aboveboard and served on the main floor, often accompanied by live music. The upcoming midweek lineup promises to be heartfelt, upbeat and eclectic. Don’t miss Boston alternative hip-hop artist Juma and two Portland crooners, Madison Shanley and Lil Ang. This event is part of Portland Music Month. Kelly’s Olympian, 426 SW Washington St., 503-228-3669, portlandmusicmonth.org. 8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 11. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 21+.
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
KATU.com
Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips
Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
WWEEK
Is the “Gary Safe” Building on MLK About to Become an Audi Dealership?
Address: 1601 NE Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd. How long it’s been empty: More than a decade. Why it’s empty: The safe company needed more space back in the day. Rita “Bo” Brown was known as the “Gentleman Bank Robber” because she dressed like a man while she plied her trade in the Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Seattle-based George Jackson Brigade, an anarcho-communist group that aimed to overthrow the U.S. government, she held up at least seven banks in the 1970s.
WWEEK
Shows of the Week: Portland Still Loves ILOVEMAKONNEN
Perhaps no artist epitomizes the anything-goes spirit of Atlanta hip-hop than rapper, singer and onetime Portland resident ILOVEMAKONNEN. Coming to national prominence in 2014 with the weeknight party anthem “Tuesday,” the man born Makonnen Sheran continues to captivate audiences with his untrained warble, which connects the drunken singalongs of Biz Markie, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Busta Rhymes with the new generation of soul-rap belters like Rod Wave. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
‘Gem of Portland,’ Blue Diamond hit by thieves again
Northeast Portland's blues-and-jazz hotspot, the Blue Diamond, made it through COVID. But since August 2022 the venue has been targeted by thieves multiple times who made off with thousands of dollars. Last week, the bar was hit again -- and this time the ATM was ripped from its bolts and stolen along with thousands of dollars from the safe.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Outlook Online
Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins
Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
New round of relief funds coming to Portland cannabis businesses, workers
Another round of relief funds will soon be available for Portland cannabis businesses and their workers as the industry continues to face inflation, theft and decreased sales.
Months after not being paid, a former Fred Meyer employee is still trying to get his money
Back in November, Oregon Fred Meyer employees filed a class action lawsuit claiming some workers weren't receiving paychecks.
